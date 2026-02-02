Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrending'Marriage Is Not Emergency-Come To Work': Employee Stunned By Boss's Order Before Wedding

According to her post, the woman had formally requested leave well ahead of time to attend her engagement and subsequent wedding festivities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
A woman’s account of how her employer responded to her upcoming wedding has sparked fresh debate about workplace culture and priorities. The employee, who works at a large company, shared on Reddit that she informed her managers two months in advance about her engagement and imminent wedding but was later told that her wedding was “not an emergency” and that she should still attend work. Her post quickly gained traction online, with many users criticising the company’s stance and citing broader concerns about work-life balance and respect for employees’ personal milestones.

Advance Notice Ignored

According to her post, the woman had formally requested leave well ahead of time to attend her engagement and subsequent wedding festivities. Despite this, as the date drew near, she claims her employer did not make any arrangements to accommodate her absence. Instead, the company expected her to continue working, including over the weekend, on important projects. She wrote that she had always completed her professional commitments on time and never taken her responsibilities lightly, yet was met with inflexibility when it mattered most.

Intensive Monitoring Adds Pressure

In her account, the employee also described a highly controlled work environment. She said she had to stay on back-to-back Zoom calls throughout the day and provide frequent updates on her work. The company had reportedly implemented geofencing technology to ensure staff did not move more than 120 kilometres away from their work location, a measure she found intrusive, particularly during personal events such as engagements or weddings.

Social Media Responds

The Reddit post has since been read by thousands and drawn widespread responses. Many social media users agreed that dismissing a wedding as “not an emergency” reflects a toxic work culture that places unreasonable demands on employees. Others shared contrasting experiences of supportive managers who had acknowledged life events with sensitivity. One commenter highlighted that when everything is treated as high priority, nothing remains so, underlining the importance of respectful workplace practices.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Trending Reddit
