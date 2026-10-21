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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsMacBook Neo, HP Professional 14, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: Which Laptop Is Lightest & Lasts Longest?

MacBook Neo, HP Professional 14, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: Which Laptop Is Lightest & Lasts Longest?

Apple MacBook Neo weighs 1.2kg and the Primebook 2 Max packs a 60.3Wh battery. Here is a guide to laptop weight, battery and charging, with sale prices.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amazon sale features laptops; compare weight, battery capacity.
  • MacBook Neo lightest; Primebook 2 Max has largest battery.
  • Evaluate USB-C charging, port variety, and fast charging.
  • Verify final price, warranty, and return policy.

If you carry your laptop to college or the office every day, weight and battery life matter as much as the processor. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, which began on October 8 and has no announced end date, lists laptops from Rs 30,490 to Rs 92,390 with very different weights and battery sizes. Here is a guide to reading the numbers, with the figures we could confirm.

Watt-Hours Tell You More Than Hours

Manufacturers quote battery life in hours, but the figure depends on the test, such as video playback or light web use. The battery's capacity in watt-hours, or Wh, is a more reliable way to compare laptops, because a bigger number means more stored energy. A laptop with a 60Wh battery should last longer than a similar one with 41Wh, if the processor and screen are comparable. Heavy tasks, bright screens and high refresh rates drain batteries faster, so treat claims such as "up to 16 hours" as the best case.

Weight And Battery Compared

Figures below come from Amazon listings summarised on October 8 and prices may have changed.

  • Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch: 1.2kg, 36.48Wh battery, listed for up to 16 hours; Rs 68,990 in Amazon's announcement, though one October 8 check showed Rs 77,990.
  • HP Professional 14 (2026): 1.4kg, 41Wh battery; Rs 92,390.
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: 1.59kg, 50Wh battery, about 9 hours; Rs 75,990.
  • Primebook 2 Max: 1.61kg, 60.3Wh battery, listed for up to 12 hours; Rs 30,490. It runs Android-based PrimeOS, so Windows software will not run on it.
  • Samsung Galaxy Book4: 54Wh battery with about a 90-minute charge time; Rs 69,349.
  • Dell 15 SmartChoice: 41Wh battery; Rs 76,990.
  • ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026): 1.88kg, 42Wh battery; Rs 88,990.

Weights for the Dell and Samsung models were not clear in the summaries we checked, so check the listing.

What The Table Tells You

The MacBook Neo is the lightest at 1.2kg and quotes the longest hours, but its battery is among the smallest in Wh, which shows how efficient chips can stretch a small battery, though results vary with use. The Primebook 2 Max has the largest battery, but it runs a different operating system.

Among Windows laptops, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 have larger batteries than the Dell and HP, while the ASUS Vivobook 16 is the heaviest of those with listed weights because of its larger screen. If you walk a lot with your laptop, a lighter body can matter more than a slightly bigger battery.

Charging And Ports

Check whether the laptop charges over USB-C, because it lets you use one charger for your phone and laptop. The HP Professional 14 supports USB-C with Power Delivery, and the MacBook Neo has two USB-C ports, while the Samsung Galaxy Book4 offers HDMI, USB-A, USB-C and a LAN port, which saves carrying dongles.

Fast charging also matters: Samsung lists a roughly 90-minute full charge on the Galaxy Book4. Check the charger's weight too, since it adds to your bag.

Check The Offer Before You Pay

Amazon has confirmed a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, with caps and minimum order values. Listed MRPs on laptops can be very high, so compare the final payable amount, the warranty and the return window.

You can browse laptops on Amazon and explore more laptop deals before you decide.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How should I compare laptop battery life effectively?

Compare battery capacity using watt-hours (Wh) rather than quoted hours. A higher Wh number indicates more stored energy, suggesting longer battery life for comparable laptops.

What is unique about the Primebook 2 Max's operating system?

The Primebook 2 Max runs on Android-based PrimeOS. This means that standard Windows software will not be compatible or run on this device.

What charging features are important when choosing a laptop?

Look for laptops that support USB-C charging for convenience and fast charging capabilities. Also, consider the weight of the charger, as it adds to your bag.

When did Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 begin?

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 started on October 8. The article does not specify an announced end date for the festival.

Are there any specific discounts mentioned for the Amazon festival?

Yes, Amazon has confirmed a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards. This offer includes specific caps and minimum order values.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amazon Amazon Great Indian Festival TEchnology News TECHNOLOGY
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