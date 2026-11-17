Several Apple services, including the App Store, iCloud and Apple Pay, experienced an outage across the US on Tuesday, according to outage-tracking platform Downdetector.

Users reported being unexpectedly signed out of iCloud on their Apple devices and encountering verification failures when attempting to log in again.

Apple Outage Follows Reports Of US Banking Disruptions

The Apple service disruption came hours after customers reported difficulties accessing their online accounts at several major US banks.

According to Downdetector, users flagged Bank of America, Chase, US Bank, Wells Fargo and Truist as down or experiencing technical issues.

Chase Responds To Reports Of Service Disruption

A Chase spokesperson acknowledged the technical issue, saying some transactions were taking longer than usual to process, while customers continued to have access to their accounts and funds.

"Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said in a statement.