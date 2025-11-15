The results of the Bihar Assembly elections have been announced, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has achieved a record number of seats, marking its return to power. In the Muslim-majority district of Kishanganj, Congress has asserted its dominance, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to secure a single seat in the region.

Breakdown Of The Results In The Key Constituencies:

Kishanganj: Congress Emerges Victorious

Once again, Congress has emerged victorious in Kishanganj. Mohammad Kamrul Hoda secured 89,669 votes and defeated BJP's Sweety Singh by a margin of 12,794 votes.

Kochadhaman: AIMIM Claims the Seat

The Kochadhaman seat has been retained by AIMIM, with Mohammad Sarwar Alam winning 81,860 votes. He defeated RJD’s Mujahid Alam by a significant margin of 23,021 votes.

Thakurganj: JD(U) Makes a Comeback

This time, JD(U) has claimed the Thakurganj seat. Gopal Kumar Agarwal secured 85,243 votes and defeated AIMIM's Gulam Hasnain by a margin of 8,822 votes.

Bahadurganj: AIMIM Prevails Again

In Bahadurganj, AIMIM continued its success, with Mohammad Tausif Alam securing 87,315 votes. He defeated Congress’s Mohammad Masawar Alam with a comfortable lead.

A Look Back At The 2020 Bihar Elections

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM had won two seats in Kishanganj, while JD(U) and Congress secured one seat each.