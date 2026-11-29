WWE Survivor Series 2026 has come to an end, with the company putting together a spectacular show for wrestling fans. However, the biggest talking point of the event was the much-awaited return of The Rock, who had not appeared on WWE television since February 2025. The legendary wrestler made a grand comeback, delivering a special promo to celebrate his 30th anniversary in WWE.

The audience welcomed him with a thunderous ovation, while his mother was also present at ringside to witness the occasion. However, what followed left fans stunned, as The Rock made a gesture that sparked speculation about his possible retirement.

The Rock expresses gratitude to WWE fans

The Rock has completed three decades in WWE, marking a journey that began at Survivor Series in 1996. Over the years, he has established himself as one of the biggest names in professional wrestling, earning a massive fan following worldwide.

During his appearance at Survivor Series 2026, The Great One took a trip down memory lane and thanked everyone who had been part of his incredible journey. In an emotional and lengthy promo, he spoke about his career, recalled personal moments involving his parents and expressed special gratitude to his mother.

He also celebrated the milestone with a drink alongside the commentators. The Rock did not forget to acknowledge the WWE fans, production team and fellow wrestlers who contributed to his journey over the last 30 years.

The Rock hints at possible WWE retirement

The Rock appeared emotional towards the end of his segment. After delivering one of his trademark catchphrases, he did something that immediately caught the attention of the audience. He took off his sunglasses and placed them, along with his microphone, in the centre of the ring.

He then walked towards the entrance ramp, gradually disappearing into the darkness while raising one hand. The gesture appeared to carry a deeper message, prompting speculation that this could have been his final appearance on WWE television.

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.@TheRock has left the building 🤟👀 https://t.co/CrPUpR9f88 — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2026

Although The Rock did not explicitly announce his retirement, the manner in which he ended his segment left fans wondering whether they had witnessed an emotional farewell from the wrestling icon.

Will fans ever get to see The Rock vs Roman Reigns?

The Rock's possible retirement has also raised questions about his long-awaited dream match against Roman Reigns. WWE fans have been anticipating this blockbuster clash for several years.

The match was initially expected to take place in 2024, but WWE eventually changed its plans, with Cody Rhodes taking centre stage in the storyline. Since then, speculation surrounding a potential showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns has continued.

However, The Rock's busy Hollywood schedule could make another WWE run difficult. His latest appearance and the retirement-like gesture have further fuelled doubts about whether the much-anticipated clash with Roman Reigns will ever take place. For now, fans will have to wait for clarity on the future of The Great One in WWE.