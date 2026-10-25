MS Dhoni Retiring Before IPL 2027? Thala Breaks Silence

MS Dhoni's participation in IPL 2027 remains uncertain, with the Chennai Super Kings legend yet to make a final decision about his future. The former CSK captain has said he will decide whether he can continue playing another season before December, depending on his medical reports and fitness.

Dhoni missed the entire previous season due to a calf injury, leading to widespread speculation about his possible retirement from the Indian Premier League. However, the wicketkeeper-batter has not ruled out a return and is waiting for medical assessments before making a final call.

MS Dhoni Reveals Timeline For IPL 2027 Decision

Dhoni recently travelled to Bengaluru to attend a healthcare event, where he was asked about his plans for the upcoming IPL season. According to news agency ANI, he explained that he first needs to undergo medical check-ups and receive the doctors' reports before deciding whether he is fit enough to play.

"I need to get some check-ups done, the doctors need to provide me with the reports, and before December, I have to decide whether or not I am in a position to play another season," Dhoni said.

His statement indicates that his participation in IPL 2027 will depend largely on his physical condition and the medical advice he receives.

Dhoni Leaves Fitness Decision To Doctors

Speaking about his fitness, Dhoni used a light-hearted comparison to describe his situation, suggesting that the responsibility now lies with the doctors to determine whether his body can handle another demanding IPL season.

"You (the doctors) have to ensure that everything is fine with me - that an 'old vehicle' like me can still run properly on the road. So, the pressure is on the doctors," he said.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have appointed Zaheer Khan as their head coach ahead of the next season. Reports have suggested that Dhoni played an important role in the appointment. Even if he does not return as a player, his experience could remain valuable to CSK's auction preparations and broader team planning.

CSK Await Dhoni's Decision Ahead Of Retention Deadline

IPL 2027 retention deadline for all franchises is November 15. CSK will therefore need to assess its squad plans while keeping Dhoni's availability in mind.

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has reportedly confirmed that the decision to play another season rests entirely with Dhoni. The franchise has not ruled out the possibility of his return.

For now, fans will have to wait for Dhoni's medical reports and his final decision before knowing whether the CSK icon will take the field in IPL 2027.