IPC Bans Indian Para-Athlete For 3 Years In Doping Case, Medals Forfeited

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian para-athlete Anmol Vasistha banned three years.

Positive for anabolic steroid DHCMT at March Grand Prix.

All Grand Prix results, medals, and prizes disqualified.

An Indian para-athlete has been handed a three-year ban by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) after testing positive for a prohibited anabolic steroid during the New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix in March 2026. The suspension also brings the disqualification of all his results from the competition, with medals, points and prizes forfeited.

The athlete, Anmol Vasistha, returned an adverse analytical finding in an in-competition urine sample collected on March 11 during the men’s javelin throw F55 event. The IPC confirmed the sanction in a statement, identifying the prohibited substance as a metabolite of dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone (DHCMT).

Three-Year Ban Imposed After Positive Doping Test

DHCMT is an anabolic androgenic steroid listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s 2026 Prohibited List. Following the adverse analytical finding, Vasistha was provisionally suspended on April 24, 2026, while his case was being resolved.

The IPC said the athlete subsequently accepted the anti-doping rule violation and the proposed consequences. His three-year period of ineligibility began on April 24, 2026, and will run until April 23, 2029.

During the suspension, Vasistha will be barred from participating in competitions and other sporting activities, apart from authorised anti-doping education or rehabilitation programmes.

All Results From New Delhi Grand Prix Disqualified

The sanction extends beyond the event in which the positive sample was collected. The IPC confirmed that Vasistha’s results in the men’s javelin throw F55 competition at the New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix have been automatically disqualified.

All other results he recorded at the same competition have also been disqualified. As a consequence, he will lose any medals, points and prizes earned at the event.

In its statement, the IPC said the disqualification applied to the athlete’s results in the F55 javelin event and every other result he obtained at the Grand Prix, along with all associated consequences.

IPC Reiterates Strict Anti-Doping Rules

The IPC also reiterated the principle of strict liability under anti-doping regulations. Under this principle, athletes are responsible for prohibited substances found in their samples, regardless of whether their use was intentional or unintentional, or whether negligence or fault was involved.

As a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code, the IPC said it remained committed to protecting clean sport and maintaining a doping-free sporting environment for athletes.

Vasistha’s suspension means he will remain ineligible for competition until April 2029, unless the sanction is changed through an applicable formal process.