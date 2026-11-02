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English NewsSportsIndian-Origin Player Selected In Australian Squad For England Series

Indian-Origin Player Selected In Australian Squad For England Series

The Indian-origin player has already represented Australia in three T20Is, scoring 26 runs and claiming two wickets.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 10:43 AM (IST)

Australia are preparing to host England for an exciting white-ball series in November, featuring three ODIs followed by five T20Is. Cricket Australia has announced its squads for both formats, with several notable selections and omissions grabbing attention.

Experienced fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have all been left out of the limited-overs teams as they concentrate on preparations for the upcoming Test assignments against New Zealand and India.

Nikhil Chaudhary Named In Australia Squad

One of the notable names in the T20I squad is Nikhil Chaudhary, a cricketer of Indian origin. He has already represented Australia in three T20Is, scoring 26 runs and claiming two wickets. His inclusion gives him another opportunity to establish himself in the national team during the upcoming series against England.

The selectors have also brought several other relatively new faces into the T20I setup. Liam Scott, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Lachlan Shaw and Sam Harper have all been included as Australia look to strengthen their options ahead of the contest.

Australian selectors have opted for a relatively young pace attack for the ODI leg of the series. Nathan Ellis has not been included in the 50-over squad, although he will return to the national setup for the T20Is.

Youngsters Mahli Beardman and Oliver Peake have earned opportunities in the ODI squad following their impressive performances in Under-19 cricket. Their selections highlight Australia's intention to give emerging players exposure at the international level.

Australia's ODI Squad

- Mitchell Marsh (Captain)
- Xavier Bartlett
- Mahli Beardman
- Alex Carey
- Cooper Connolly
- Jack Edwards
- Cameron Green
- Travis Head
- Josh Inglis
- Spencer Johnson
- Ollie Peake
- Matthew Renshaw
- Liam Scott
- Adam Zampa

Australia's T20I Squad

- Mitchell Marsh (Captain)
- Xavier Bartlett
- Mahli Beardman
- Nikhil Chaudhary
- Tim David
- Joel Davies
- Jack Edwards
- Nathan Ellis
- Jake Fraser-McGurk
- Sam Harper
- Spencer Johnson
- Mitch Owen
- Lachlan Shaw
- Adam Zampa

Australia vs England: Complete Series Schedule

The tour will begin with three ODI matches before the teams move on to the five-match T20I series.

ODI Series

- 1st ODI: November 13, 2026 – Optus Stadium, Perth
- 2nd ODI: November 15, 2026 – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
- 3rd ODI: November 18, 2026 – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

T20I Series

- 1st T20I: November 21, 2026 – Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
- 2nd T20I: November 24, 2026 – Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast
- 3rd T20I: November 27, 2026 – Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane
- 4th T20I: November 29, 2026 – Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney- 5th T20I: December 2, 2026 – Manuka Oval, Canberra

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Australia Vs England AUS Vs ENG Nikhil Chaudhary
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