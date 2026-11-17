Indian cricket icon Kapil Dev has weighed in once more on Virat Kohli’s decision to step away from Test cricket. Back in May 2025, Kohli sent shockwaves through the sporting community by retiring from the longest format of the game - a version he had frequently praised as its finest. Kapil, who has consistently voiced his disapproval over the move, recently suggested that Kohli will look back on this choice with regret a decade from now.

Highlighting the star batter's exceptional physical conditioning, the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper remarked that Kohli still possesses the stamina to rival a 25-year-old athlete.

"I think Virat Kohli made the biggest mistake. He retired from Test cricket. He will regret his decision after 10 years. He should not have retired. Kohli has fitness on his side, and his fitness is far better than any other player. He can challenge even a 25-year-old cricketer on fitness. Getting angry and retiring is not right. They should be like Mohinder Amarnath. He was dropped so many times, but he came back and proved others wrong," Kapil told Mid-Day.

In addition to discussing Kohli, Kapil addressed the career trajectory of Rohit Sharma. Much like his longtime teammate, Rohit now exclusively represents India in One Day Internationals after stepping down from both the Test and T20I arenas.

However, Rohit’s recent form has raised concerns following a dismal outing in the ODI series against New Zealand. Struggling on pitches that favored the bowlers, the veteran opener accumulated a mere 30 runs over four innings, a rough patch that included being dismissed for a duck twice.

"If he can play, fine. I would leave it to the selectors. If they take a call, his time is over. It's entirely up to the selectors because they are thinking collectively about what's best for the game. Rohit has served the country admirably, and he's not going to be there throughout his life. Sunil (Gavaskar), Sachin (Tendulkar), Anil Kumble, R Ashwin, MS Dhoni - all gone, and you have to go one day," said Kapil Dev.