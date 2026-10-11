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English NewsSportsCricketPakistani Cricketer Backs Delhi Police Amid CJP Protest, Makes Big Statement

Pakistani Cricketer Backs Delhi Police Amid CJP Protest, Makes Big Statement

Danish Kaneria weighed in on the situation through a post on his official X account. Using a cricket analogy, he wrote, "Hope the Delhi Police wins the toss and chooses to bat first."

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 08:35 AM (IST)

Delhi's Jantar Mantar witnessed heightened security on October 10 as demonstrators gathered for a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Delhi Police had not granted permission for the demonstration and deployed personnel across key routes leading to the protest site.

Amid the developments, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria shared a post appearing to support the police action, drawing mixed reactions on social media.

According to the information provided, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CJP founder Abhijit Dipke were also detained amid the protest-related developments.

Danish Kaneria's Post On Delhi Police Draws Attention

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria weighed in on the situation through a post on his official X account. Using a cricket analogy, he wrote, "Hope the Delhi Police wins the toss and chooses to bat first."

The remark attracted attention online, with social media users expressing differing opinions about his post and the police response to the proposed demonstration.

The protest had been announced for October 10 at Jantar Mantar, with the organisers planning to raise concerns over Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. However, permission for the gathering was not granted by the Delhi Police.

Manjrekar Emphasises Right To Peaceful Protest

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar also commented on the developments, expressing a different perspective on the issue. In a post on X, he highlighted the importance of peaceful demonstrations in a democratic country.

"Peaceful protest is a democratic activity. As far as I know, India is a democratic country," Manjrekar wrote.

His comments added another voice to the public debate surrounding the protest, with opinions divided over the demonstration and the authorities' response.

Delhi Police Steps Up Security Around Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police had tightened security around Jantar Mantar and monitored routes leading to the area ahead of the planned gathering. Police personnel were deployed at several locations, vehicles were checked, and officers reportedly inspected passengers aboard some Delhi Transport Corporation buses.

The authorities also took action against several individuals in connection with the protest, while some people were reportedly placed under house arrest on Friday.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 08:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Delhi POlice CJP Protest Jantar Mantar Protest
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