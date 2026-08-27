IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketSachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence On Nepal Floods, Shares Heartfelt Message

Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence On Nepal Floods, Shares Heartfelt Message

Sachin Tendulkar expressed concern over the devastating Nepal floods, praying for affected families and rescue teams working to find those still missing.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 10:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sachin Tendulkar expressed concern for Nepal's devastating flood victims.
  • He highlighted families' uncertainty over news of missing loved ones.
  • Widespread destruction occurred; difficult rescue operations continue in Nepal.
  • Authorities and army lead multi-faceted search and relief operations.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has expressed concern over the devastating floods in Nepal, offering prayers for families still waiting for news of their loved ones. Tendulkar said there could be no greater uncertainty than not knowing whether someone close to you is safe, as rescue teams continue efforts to reach people affected by the disaster.

Sachin Tendulkar Sends Message Of Support

Tendulkar took to social media to share a message of solidarity with those affected by the floods. He said his heart went out to the families dealing with the aftermath of the disaster, particularly those still waiting for information about missing relatives.

"There is perhaps no greater uncertainty than not knowing whether someone you love is safe," Tendulkar wrote. He also offered prayers for the affected families and those involved in the ongoing rescue efforts.

The former India captain's message comes as families across the affected regions continue to search for information about relatives who remain unaccounted for following the floods.

WATCH POST

Rescue Operations Continue In Nepal

The floods have caused widespread destruction in northern Nepal, with villages, roads and other infrastructure severely affected. Rescue teams have been working in difficult conditions, with damaged roads and communication links complicating efforts to reach affected areas.

Authorities have divided the response into multiple teams handling search and rescue, medical assistance, relief supplies, communications and efforts to trace families who have lost contact with relatives. The Nepali Army is leading search, rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

Families have also gathered at hospitals and military facilities in the hope of finding information about missing relatives. Rescue efforts remain ongoing as authorities work to account for those affected by the disaster.

Tendulkar's message adds to the growing expressions of support for those affected by the devastating floods, with his focus remaining on the families awaiting news and the teams working to bring people to safety.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Sachin Tendulkar's reaction to the Nepal floods?

Sachin Tendulkar expressed concern and offered prayers for families affected by the Nepal floods. He also shared a message of solidarity on social media, emphasizing the uncertainty of not knowing if loved ones are safe.

What specific concern did Sachin Tendulkar highlight regarding the disaster?

Tendulkar highlighted the profound uncertainty faced by families not knowing if their loved ones are safe. He offered prayers for these families and for those involved in ongoing rescue efforts.

Who is leading the rescue operations in Nepal?

The Nepali Army is leading the search, rescue, and relief operations in the affected areas. They are working in difficult conditions due to damaged roads and communication links.

What challenges are rescue teams facing in Nepal?

Rescue teams face difficult conditions, including damaged roads and communication links, which complicate efforts to reach affected areas. The floods have caused widespread destruction to infrastructure.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 Aug 2026 10:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Floods Sachin Tendulkar Reaction Nepal Flood Victims Sachin Tendulkar Tweet Nepal Flood Rescue
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'PM Modi Delivered A Strong Message': Tilak Varma After Khelo India Dialogue
'PM Modi Delivered A Strong Message': Tilak Varma After Khelo India Dialogue
Cricket
WATCH: Sri Lanka Stars Joke About Indian Players' Silence, On-Field Chat Goes Viral
WATCH: Sri Lanka Stars Joke About Indian Players' Silence, On-Field Chat Goes Viral
Cricket
WTC Points Table 2026: Check Latest Standings After India vs Sri Lanka Series Win
WTC Points Table 2026: Check Latest Standings After India vs Sri Lanka Series Win
Cricket
Shubman Gill Makes Big WTC Final Statement After India’s Sri Lanka Series Win
Shubman Gill Makes Big WTC Final Statement After India’s Sri Lanka Series Win
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Flash Flood: Glacier Collapse or Earthquake? Scientists Examine the Real Cause
Nepal Disaster: Earthquake, Glacier Burst or Lake Outburst—What Triggered the Devastation?
Nepal Disaster: US Announces $500,000 Aid for Disaster-Hit Nepal as Devastation Becomes Visible
Nepal Flood Ground Report: Highways Shut as Mud and Debris Block Rescue Routes
Nepal Flood Crisis: 800+ Missing, Around 300 Indians Among Them
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget