Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence On Nepal Floods, Shares Heartfelt Message

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sachin Tendulkar expressed concern for Nepal's devastating flood victims.

He highlighted families' uncertainty over news of missing loved ones.

Widespread destruction occurred; difficult rescue operations continue in Nepal.

Authorities and army lead multi-faceted search and relief operations.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has expressed concern over the devastating floods in Nepal, offering prayers for families still waiting for news of their loved ones. Tendulkar said there could be no greater uncertainty than not knowing whether someone close to you is safe, as rescue teams continue efforts to reach people affected by the disaster.

Sachin Tendulkar Sends Message Of Support

Tendulkar took to social media to share a message of solidarity with those affected by the floods. He said his heart went out to the families dealing with the aftermath of the disaster, particularly those still waiting for information about missing relatives.

"There is perhaps no greater uncertainty than not knowing whether someone you love is safe," Tendulkar wrote. He also offered prayers for the affected families and those involved in the ongoing rescue efforts.

The former India captain's message comes as families across the affected regions continue to search for information about relatives who remain unaccounted for following the floods.

WATCH POST

There is perhaps no greater uncertainty than not knowing whether someone you love is safe. My heart goes out to all the families affected by the devastating floods in Nepal, especially those still waiting for news. Praying for their loved ones and for the rescue teams working… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 27, 2026

Rescue Operations Continue In Nepal

The floods have caused widespread destruction in northern Nepal, with villages, roads and other infrastructure severely affected. Rescue teams have been working in difficult conditions, with damaged roads and communication links complicating efforts to reach affected areas.

Authorities have divided the response into multiple teams handling search and rescue, medical assistance, relief supplies, communications and efforts to trace families who have lost contact with relatives. The Nepali Army is leading search, rescue and relief operations in the affected areas.

Families have also gathered at hospitals and military facilities in the hope of finding information about missing relatives. Rescue efforts remain ongoing as authorities work to account for those affected by the disaster.

Tendulkar's message adds to the growing expressions of support for those affected by the devastating floods, with his focus remaining on the families awaiting news and the teams working to bring people to safety.