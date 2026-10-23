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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Monkey Interrupts U19 Women’s T20 Match, Karnataka Cricketer’s Reaction Goes Viral

WATCH: Monkey Interrupts U19 Women’s T20 Match, Karnataka Cricketer’s Reaction Goes Viral

A monkey startled Karnataka’s Uma Kashvi during a U19 women’s T20 quarter-final against Vidarbha. Watch the viral moment as Karnataka win by six runs.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Monkey interrupted U19 match; Karnataka secured six-run victory.
  • Kashvi took three wickets after scare, ensuring team's win.
  • Karnataka defended 140/7 total, advancing to semi-finals.
  • 15-year-old Kashvi registered for upcoming WPL 2027 auction.

A routine fielding assignment turned into an unexpected scare for Karnataka’s Uma Kashvi when a monkey darted onto the ground during a Women’s U19 T20 Trophy quarter-final against Vidarbha in Nagpur. The unusual interruption caught the 15-year-old off guard, creating a moment that stood out in a contest Karnataka eventually won by six runs.

The incident took place near the boundary, where Kashvi was positioned when the animal approached. She tried to get out of its path but lost her footing and fell onto the grass as the monkey moved past her. The brief encounter has since drawn attention online, adding an unusual twist to the knockout fixture.

WATCH: Monkey’s Unexpected Entry Leaves Karnataka Fielder Startled

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by New Innings Cricket Enterprise (@n.i.c.e_official)

While the animal’s appearance provided an unexpected interruption, Karnataka had a much bigger task to complete on the field: defending a competitive total to secure a semi-final berth.

Uma Kashvi Delivers With The Ball As Karnataka Reach Semi-Finals

Kashvi made a significant contribution to Karnataka’s victory, taking three wickets for 18 runs from her four overs. Her spell helped restrict Vidarbha during a tense chase and ensured that the unusual moment did not overshadow her performance.

Karnataka posted 140/7 after being asked to bat first. Their innings needed rescuing after they slipped to 65/5, but Kushi Suryakanth and Inchara Umesh added 38 runs for the sixth wicket to steady the innings. Suryakanth finished unbeaten on 33, while Karnika Karthik chipped in with 23.

Vidarbha fought until the closing stages but could not complete the chase. Swara Thakare remained unbeaten on 32, and Sakshi Bhupal contributed an unbeaten 25. Vidarbha ended on 134/7, falling six runs short of Karnataka’s target.

Karnataka will face Baroda in the semi-final on October 24 at the Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground in Nagpur. Delhi and Haryana will meet in the other last-four contest.

WPL 2027 Auction Adds Another Milestone For 15-Year-Old Kashvi

The quarter-final performance comes as Kashvi looks towards another opportunity in her young career. She has registered for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction with a base price of Rs 10 lakh.

A place in the auction pool offers the Karnataka youngster a chance to attract franchise interest, although registration does not guarantee a bid or a contract.

For now, Kashvi has helped her team move into the semi-finals with an important bowling contribution. The monkey’s surprise appearance may have provided the match’s most unusual moment, but Karnataka’s narrow win was ultimately secured through their performance under pressure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What unexpected incident occurred during Karnataka's quarter-final match?

A monkey darted onto the field near Karnataka's fielder Uma Kashvi, causing her to lose her footing and fall during a fielding assignment. This unusual interruption caught her off guard.

How did Uma Kashvi contribute to Karnataka's victory in the quarter-final?

Uma Kashvi took three wickets for 18 runs from her four overs. This spell helped restrict Vidarbha during their chase, ensuring Karnataka's six-run victory.

Is Uma Kashvi involved with the Women's Premier League (WPL)?

Yes, Uma Kashvi has registered for the WPL 2027 auction with a base price of Rs 10 lakh. This offers her a chance to attract franchise interest in her young career.

What was the outcome of Karnataka's quarter-final match and who will they play next?

Karnataka won their Women's U19 T20 Trophy quarter-final against Vidarbha by six runs. They will now face Baroda in the semi-final on October 24.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video WPL 2027 Uma Kashvi Karnataka Cricket Women’s U19 T20 Trophy
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