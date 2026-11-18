Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Litton Das set Test record with eight wicketkeeping dismissals.

His historic performance included six catches and two stumpings.

South Africa responded with 557 after Bangladesh posted 400.

Bangladesh wicketkeeper Litton Das produced a landmark performance behind the stumps during the ongoing first Test against South Africa in Johannesburg, becoming the first gloveman in Test history to claim eight dismissals in a single innings. Das played a part in eight of South Africa's dismissals during their first innings, combining sharp catches with timely stumpings to create a new record in the longest format. His tally comprised six catches and two stumpings.

MS Dhoni stands seventh in this list with six dismissals in an inning, which he recorded against New Zealand in 2009.

Meanwhile, five players are tied with seven dismissals as wicketkeeper in a single Test inning.

Six Catches & Two Stumpings Power Litton's Record

The Bangladesh wicketkeeper accounted for Aiden Markram, Zubair Hamza, Mathieu Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer through catches.

Ryan Rickelton and Kagiso Rabada were sent back after being stumped by Das.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board also marked the historic feat with a post on social media.

Among Bangladesh's bowlers, Hasan Mahmud led the attack with four wickets.

Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up two apiece, while Ibadat Hossain and Mominul Haque claimed one each.

Litton Das Delivers With The Bat Too

Litton Das had already made a major contribution earlier in the match, scoring a century in Bangladesh's first innings.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the visitors posted 400 before being bowled out.

Towhid Hridoy was the leading run-scorer with 137, striking 14 boundaries and one six. Litton complemented that effort with 120 runs, also hitting 14 fours and a six.

South Africa responded with a substantial total of 557.

Opener Ackermann anchored the innings with 157, while Rickelton added 102, including 13 fours.

Litton's performance has therefore stood out in both departments. After helping Bangladesh build a competitive first-innings total, he made history with the gloves as the hosts completed their reply.