India To Host 2 Major ICC Tournaments, Full Schedule And Dates Finalised

There is exciting news for Indian cricket supporters, as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed India as the host of two major men's cricket tournaments. India will stage 2029 Champions Trophy, while the 2031 ODI World Cup will be jointly organised by India and Bangladesh. ICC has also finalised the hosting windows for its major tournaments through 2035.

The calendar covers the Men's ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and World Test Championship (WTC) finals. The schedule begins with 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and extends to 2035 ODI World Cup.

India To Host 2029 Champions Trophy And Co-Host 2031 ODI World Cup

India has been awarded the hosting rights for 2029 ICC Men's Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place from October 9 to 28. This will be India's first time hosting the tournament since 2006. As winners of the previous edition, India will have the opportunity to defend its title in front of home supporters.

India will also join Bangladesh in hosting the 2031 Men's ODI World Cup. The tournament is scheduled to run from October 9 to November 23, 2031. ICC has also earmarked October and November for the 2035 ODI World Cup, although the host nation or nations are yet to be confirmed.

India last hosted the ODI World Cup in 2023. Led by Rohit Sharma, the team enjoyed an impressive campaign, winning all 10 matches leading up to the final. However, Australia defeated India in the summit clash to lift the trophy.

The 2031 edition will give India another opportunity to pursue ODI World Cup glory on home soil. With Bangladesh sharing hosting responsibilities, the tournament will be staged across the two neighbouring countries.

England, Ireland And Scotland To Jointly Host 2030 T20 World Cup

ICC has also outlined the schedule for the next few editions of Men's T20 World Cup. Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the 2028 tournament, before the competition moves to England, Ireland and Scotland in 2030.

The 2030 T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played between July 4 and August 4. Two more editions are also part of the ICC's long-term calendar. The 2032 tournament will take place from October 14 to November 14, while the 2034 edition is scheduled for July 6 to August 6.

However, the host nations for the 2032 and 2034 T20 World Cups have not yet been announced.

ICC's confirmed tournament windows through 2035 provide a broad roadmap for international cricket, with several major events lined up across different formats.

ICC Tournament Schedule From 2028 To 2035

- 2028 – Men’s T20 World Cup: Australia and New Zealand (October 12 – November 12, 2028)

- 2029 – WTC Final: England (June 8–12, 2029)

- 2029 – Champions Trophy: India (October 9–28, 2029)

- 2030 – Men’s T20 World Cup: England, Ireland and Scotland (July 4 – August 4, 2030)

- 2031 – WTC Final: England (June 12–16, 2031)

- 2031 – Men’s ODI World Cup: India and Bangladesh (October 9 – November 23, 2031)

- 2032 – Men’s T20 World Cup: Host to be decided (October 14 – November 14, 2032)

- 2033 – WTC Final: Host to be decided (June 9–13, 2033)

- 2033 – Champions Trophy: Host to be decided (October 2–23, 2033)

- 2034 – Men’s T20 World Cup: Host to be decided (July 6 – August 6, 2034)

- 2035 – WTC Final: Host to be decided (June 7–11, 2035)

- 2035 – Men’s ODI World Cup: Host to be decided (October 2 – November 18, 2035)