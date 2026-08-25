India Coach Drops Concerning Update On Rishabh Pant's Injury

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishabh Pant bruised shoulder, missed wicketkeeping on Day 3.

Coach Morkel confirmed Pant's injury, movement restricted, monitored overnight.

India hopes Pant keeps; Sri Lanka trails by 238 runs.

Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Rishabh Pant's fitness remains a concern for India after the wicketkeeper-batter missed wicketkeeping duties on Day 3 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. India bowling coach Morne Morkel revealed that Pant is dealing with a badly bruised shoulder after taking a blow during his innings.

Pant was injured on the opening day and had to retire hurt before returning to the crease on Day 2. He went on to score a valuable 63 off 89 balls, but did not take the field when Sri Lanka began their first innings.

Morne Morkel Provides Rishabh Pant Injury Update

Pant was seen applying ice to his shoulder during the day, while Dhruv Jurel took over behind the stumps for India.

Morkel confirmed that Pant was restricted in his movement during his warm-up and that the medical team would continue to monitor him overnight.

“Rishabh, obviously, got hit on the shoulder. I think that was discussed last night, as he is quite badly bruised. I think he was just a little bit restricted in his movement this morning when he tried to warm up,” Morkel said during the post-day press conference.

India are hopeful that Pant will recover sufficiently to resume wicketkeeping duties on Day 4.

“I think we will keep on monitoring him now overnight and, hopefully, he will be behind the stumps for us tomorrow. I think it is important to have him there, his reading of the game is exceptional,” Morkel added.

Pant's 63 Came Despite Injury Concern

Pant was initially forced to retire hurt after being struck on the shoulder on Day 1. However, the left-hander returned to the crease on Day 2 and played an important innings as India declared at 503/9.

His 63 came from 89 deliveries and included his usual attacking approach despite the physical discomfort.

Pant's absence behind the stumps therefore became a talking point as India began bowling to Sri Lanka, with Jurel taking responsibility for the wicketkeeping duties.

Sri Lanka Still 238 Runs Behind India

Sri Lanka reached 265/8 before rain brought an early end to Day 3. The hosts remained 238 runs behind India's first-innings total of 503/9 declared, leaving India in a strong position despite Sri Lanka's resistance.

Sonal Dinusha led the fightback with an unbeaten 85, while Pasindu Sooriyabandara contributed 80.

India's bowlers had made early inroads, with Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar claiming three wickets apiece. Sri Lanka struggled to build partnerships consistently, although Dinusha and the lower order managed to keep the innings moving.

With only two wickets remaining and rain already affecting the day's play, India's immediate focus will be on finishing Sri Lanka's innings quickly. However, Pant's fitness could prove equally important as the Test moves towards its next phase.