IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIndia Coach Drops Concerning Update On Rishabh Pant's Injury

India Coach Drops Concerning Update On Rishabh Pant's Injury

Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Morne Morkel reveals Rishabh Pant is 'badly bruised' after a shoulder injury kept him from wicketkeeping on Day 3 of the India vs Sri Lanka Test.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rishabh Pant bruised shoulder, missed wicketkeeping on Day 3.
  • Coach Morkel confirmed Pant's injury, movement restricted, monitored overnight.
  • India hopes Pant keeps; Sri Lanka trails by 238 runs.

Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Rishabh Pant's fitness remains a concern for India after the wicketkeeper-batter missed wicketkeeping duties on Day 3 of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. India bowling coach Morne Morkel revealed that Pant is dealing with a badly bruised shoulder after taking a blow during his innings.

Pant was injured on the opening day and had to retire hurt before returning to the crease on Day 2. He went on to score a valuable 63 off 89 balls, but did not take the field when Sri Lanka began their first innings.

Morne Morkel Provides Rishabh Pant Injury Update

Pant was seen applying ice to his shoulder during the day, while Dhruv Jurel took over behind the stumps for India.

Morkel confirmed that Pant was restricted in his movement during his warm-up and that the medical team would continue to monitor him overnight.

“Rishabh, obviously, got hit on the shoulder. I think that was discussed last night, as he is quite badly bruised. I think he was just a little bit restricted in his movement this morning when he tried to warm up,” Morkel said during the post-day press conference.

India are hopeful that Pant will recover sufficiently to resume wicketkeeping duties on Day 4.

“I think we will keep on monitoring him now overnight and, hopefully, he will be behind the stumps for us tomorrow. I think it is important to have him there, his reading of the game is exceptional,” Morkel added.

Pant's 63 Came Despite Injury Concern

Pant was initially forced to retire hurt after being struck on the shoulder on Day 1. However, the left-hander returned to the crease on Day 2 and played an important innings as India declared at 503/9.

His 63 came from 89 deliveries and included his usual attacking approach despite the physical discomfort.

Pant's absence behind the stumps therefore became a talking point as India began bowling to Sri Lanka, with Jurel taking responsibility for the wicketkeeping duties.

Sri Lanka Still 238 Runs Behind India

Sri Lanka reached 265/8 before rain brought an early end to Day 3. The hosts remained 238 runs behind India's first-innings total of 503/9 declared, leaving India in a strong position despite Sri Lanka's resistance.

Sonal Dinusha led the fightback with an unbeaten 85, while Pasindu Sooriyabandara contributed 80.

India's bowlers had made early inroads, with Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar claiming three wickets apiece. Sri Lanka struggled to build partnerships consistently, although Dinusha and the lower order managed to keep the innings moving.

With only two wickets remaining and rain already affecting the day's play, India's immediate focus will be on finishing Sri Lanka's innings quickly. However, Pant's fitness could prove equally important as the Test moves towards its next phase.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rishabh Pant's current injury status?

Rishabh Pant is dealing with a badly bruised shoulder after taking a blow during his innings. His movement was restricted during warm-ups on Day 3.

Why did Rishabh Pant miss wicketkeeping duties on Day 3?

He missed wicketkeeping due to his bruised shoulder, which restricted his movement. Dhruv Jurel took over behind the stumps.

Did Rishabh Pant play after getting injured?

Yes, he initially retired hurt on Day 1 but returned to the crease on Day 2 to score a valuable 63 runs despite the discomfort.

What is the team's hope for Pant's return to wicketkeeping?

India is hopeful that Pant will recover sufficiently overnight to resume wicketkeeping duties on Day 4. His reading of the game is considered exceptional.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 Aug 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Morne Morkel Sri Lanka Cricket Test Cricket India VS Sri Lanka Dhruv Jurel India Cricket Colombo Test
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India Coach Drops Concerning Update On Rishabh Pant's Injury
India Coach Drops Concerning Update On Rishabh Pant's Injury
Cricket
Anaya Bangar Set To Return After Gender Transition, Cleared By Cricket Australia
Anaya Bangar Set To Return After Gender Transition, Cleared By Cricket Australia
Cricket
Rishabh Pant's Injury Sparks Concern After India Star Spotted With Sling
Rishabh Pant Spotted With Sling After 63, Injury Concerns Mount
Cricket
ICC Takes Big Action, Punishes Sri Lanka Star After Angry Outburst vs India
ICC Takes Big Action, Punishes Sri Lanka Star After Angry Outburst vs India
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Student Protest: Students Clash With Police During CM Residence March
Nitin Gadkari Statement: “New Generation Should Get Responsibility,” Says Union Minister
Bihar Student Protest: Barricades Pulled Down as Aspirants March Toward CM Residence
BPSC Protest: Water Cannons Used as Students Demand 70th Exam Cancellation and Fresh Test
BJP’s Sapt Dhara Plan: Sambit Patra Outlines Modi’s Roadmap for a Developed India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget