Two Big Records In Sight! Arshdeep, Abhishek Could Script History

Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh have an opportunity to achieve significant milestones in the third T20I against New Zealand on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to be played in Wellington, where India will look to extend their lead and move closer to a series clean sweep.

Arshdeep is chasing a major bowling record in T20 internationals, Abhishek could reach a landmark in six-hitting. The match is set to begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Here is a look at the records the two Indian cricketers could achieve.

Arshdeep Singh eyes a world record

Arshdeep Singh is on the verge of becoming the bowler with the most wickets in T20 internationals in a calendar year among players representing ICC Full Member nations. Ireland's Joshua Little currently holds the record, having taken 39 wickets in 2022.

Arshdeep has claimed 38 T20I wickets so far in 2026. If he takes two wickets in the third match against New Zealand, he will surpass Little's tally and establish a new benchmark.

Most T20I wickets in a calendar year:

- 39 wickets – Joshua Little (Ireland)

- 38 wickets – Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

- 38 wickets – Arshdeep Singh (India)

Abhishek Sharma targets 150 T20I sixes

Abhishek Sharma is also closing in on a major milestone. The left-handed batter has smashed 147 sixes in 69 T20I appearances. If he clears the boundary three more times against New Zealand, he will become the third Indian batter to hit 150 sixes in the format.

Rohit Sharma, with 205 sixes, and Suryakumar Yadav, with 179, are the only Indian batters to have crossed the 150-six mark in T20 internationals so far.

Most sixes by Indian batters in T20Is:

- 205 – Rohit Sharma

- 179 – Suryakumar Yadav

- 147 – Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek also has a chance to finish the year as the batter with the most sixes in 2026. He has already struck 74 sixes this year, while Austria's Karanbir Singh leads the list with 78. Abhishek previously made headlines this year by setting a record for the fastest player to reach 100 sixes in T20 cricket.

India aim to continue winning run

India enter the third T20I with a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The Men in Blue will now look to maintain their momentum in Wellington, while Arshdeep and Abhishek will have personal milestones in their sights.