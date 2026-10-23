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English NewsSportsCricketIND vs NZ: These 4 Players Could Be Dropped After India's Win

IND vs NZ: These 4 Players Could Be Dropped After India's Win

With India leading the series 1-0, the team management will have to decide whether to retain the winning combination or make changes to address the weaknesses exposed in the opening match.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 08:16 AM (IST)

The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand got underway at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with the visitors registering a four-wicket victory in the opening encounter. While India's bowlers struggled to contain the New Zealand batters, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Naman Dhir made valuable contributions with the bat to help the team secure a 1-0 lead.

Despite starting the series on a winning note, India still have areas to address ahead of the second T20I. A few players failed to make the desired impact in the opening match, potentially opening the door for changes to the playing XI. As a result, four players could be at risk of missing out on the next game.

Could Abhishek Sharma And Axar Patel Be Dropped?

Abhishek Sharma's place in the team could come under scrutiny following another underwhelming performance. The left-handed opener struggled to find consistency during the recent five-match T20I series against West Indies and failed to make a substantial contribution in the opening match against New Zealand.

Although Abhishek scored 29 runs, including three sixes, he appeared to struggle with his timing and was unable to convert his start into a bigger innings. With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi waiting for an opportunity on the bench, India could consider a change at the top of the order for the second T20I.

Axar Patel is another player who could face the consequences of an expensive outing. The spin all-rounder conceded 51 runs in his four overs, allowing New Zealand's batters to score freely against him. His performance was below expectations, and India may consider bringing in a specialist spinner for the next match.

Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy are potential options if the team management decides to make a change to its spin attack.

Mayank Yadav Could Make Way For Prince Yadav

Mayank Yadav could also be vulnerable after an expensive spell in the first T20I. The fast bowler gave away 40 runs in four overs and struggled to make an impact against the New Zealand batting lineup.

His place in the playing XI had already attracted attention, and the opening match did little to strengthen his case. Prince Yadav, who impressed during the series against West Indies but did not feature in the first game against New Zealand, could be considered as a replacement.

A change in the pace department would give India an opportunity to assess another bowling option as they look to improve their performance in the remaining matches.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Could Be Replaced By Shivam Dube

Nitish Kumar Reddy is the fourth player who could miss out on the second T20I. The all-rounder was unable to make a significant contribution in the opening game, leaving the team management with a possible selection decision ahead of the next encounter.

Shivam Dube, who is currently on the bench, could be brought into the side in his place. Dube offers considerable power-hitting ability and can clear the boundary with ease, an asset that could prove valuable on a ground with relatively short boundaries.

Besides his batting, Dube can also provide an additional bowling option when required. His inclusion could give India greater flexibility as they look to strengthen their combination for the second T20I.

Published at : 23 Oct 2026 08:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I IND Vs NZ Bhuvneshwar Kumar
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