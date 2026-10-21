IND vs NZ T20I Series: First Match Date, Venue, Time And Complete Schedule

The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand is set to begin on October 22, 2026. The Indian team has arrived in New Zealand and started preparing for the upcoming contest. India will enter the series with confidence after defeating New Zealand in the final of the 2026 T20 World Cup to lift the trophy.

With the opening match approaching, fans will be eager to know the fixture details, including the date, venue, start time and live-streaming options. Here is everything you need to know about the first IND vs NZ T20I.

When Will IND vs NZ 1st T20I Be Played?

The first T20 International between India and New Zealand is scheduled for October 22, 2026. It will mark the beginning of a five-match series, which is set to conclude on November 1.

Where Will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Match Take Place?

The opening T20I is scheduled to be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand. The venue is known for its scenic surroundings and is expected to host the two teams for the first encounter of the series.

What Is Start Time For IND vs NZ 1st T20I match?

The first T20I is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM local time in New Zealand, which translates to 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time. The toss is scheduled for 12:00 PM IST.

Indian fans will therefore be able to follow the match during the afternoon.

Where To Watch IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live?

The opening match of India's tour of New Zealand will be available live on the Sony Sports Network television channels. Viewers can also access online live streaming through the SonyLIV app and website. English and Hindi commentary will be available for fans watching the broadcast.

India vs New Zealand T20I Squads

India's T20I Squad

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand's T20I Squad

Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen (Wicketkeeper), Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevan Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper), Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner.