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English NewsSportsCricketICC Bans 94-Cap International Cricketer For 15 Months

ICC Bans 94-Cap International Cricketer For 15 Months

The cricketer underwent an out-of-competition doping test on September 8, 2025, which returned an adverse result for a metabolite of mesterolone, a substance prohibited under anti-doping regulations.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 10:06 AM (IST)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has handed a 15-month suspension to UAE batter Asif Khan after he tested positive for a prohibited substance. The cricketer has accepted the punishment, which is effective from September 8, 2025, to December 7, 2026.

The timing of the case was particularly significant, as the UAE were scheduled to face India in the Asia Cup on September 10, just two days after Asif's failed test.

Asif Khan tests positive in out-of-competition test

Asif underwent an out-of-competition doping test on September 8, 2025, which returned an adverse result for a metabolite of mesterolone, a substance prohibited under anti-doping regulations.

ICC confirmed that Asif acknowledged breaching Article 2.1 of the ICC Anti-Doping Code. He subsequently agreed to the 15-month sanction through a Case Resolution Agreement involving ICC and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The suspension is counted from the date of the test. Although Asif will remain barred from competitive cricket until the suspension expires, he can resume certain training activities earlier. From October 8, 2026, he will be allowed to train with a team or use facilities belonging to a club or an ICC member organisation. His return to competitive cricket will be possible from December 8, 2026.

"In line with the ICC Anti-Doping Code, Asif’s individual results from 8 September 2025 until the start of his provisional suspension on 29 December 2025 have been disqualified. This includes all resulting consequences, such as the loss of any medals, points, prize money or prizes." ICC said in a media release. 

Asif Khan's international career

Born in Lahore, Pakistan, Asif Khan represented Pakistan at the Under-19 level before moving to the UAE and later making his international debut for the country in 2022.

The 36-year-old has featured in 38 ODIs, scoring 1,270 runs in 37 innings, including three centuries and seven fifties. In T20I cricket, Asif has played 56 matches and accumulated 1,302 runs at a strike rate of 137.92. His T20I tally also includes six half-centuries.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asif Khan ICC UAE Cricket
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