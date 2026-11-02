Cricket History Made! Namibia Achieve Rare ODI Feat For First Time

Namibia have scripted a historic achievement by defeating Ireland 3-2 in their five-match ODI series. The fifth and final encounter, played on Sunday, November 1, saw Namibia register a convincing five-wicket victory to seal the series. With this triumph, Namibia became the first team in their history to win a bilateral ODI series against an ICC Full Member nation.

Ireland endured a disappointing outing in the series decider, managing just 129 runs without completing their allotted 50 overs. Namibia made light work of the chase, reaching the target in only 21.2 overs with five wickets remaining. The hosts had already taken a 2-1 lead after the first three matches, putting themselves in a strong position to claim the series.

This landmark victory could also provide Namibia with a major confidence boost ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Gerhard Erasmus Leads Namibia To Historic Series Win

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus was instrumental in his team's success throughout the series. He finished as the leading run-scorer with 263 runs in five matches at an impressive average of 65.75. His tally included a century and a half-century.

Jan Frylinck also made a valuable contribution with the bat, scoring 224 runs during the series. Their performances played a crucial role in helping Namibia overcome a more experienced Irish side.

Jack Brassell And JJ Smit Shine With The Ball

Namibia's bowling attack was equally impressive. Jack Brassell finished the series with 11 wickets, while JJ Smit claimed 10, consistently putting pressure on Ireland's batting line-up.

Smit delivered a particularly impressive performance in the series decider, returning figures of 4/20. His contribution earned him the Player of the Match award. Meanwhile, Erasmus was named Player of the Series for his outstanding batting performances.

Namibia Still Need To Qualify For 2027 ODI World Cup

Despite being one of the co-hosts of the 2027 ODI World Cup, Namibia are not guaranteed an automatic place in the tournament. They will have to secure qualification through the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off.

Ireland, on the other hand, have already secured their place in the 2027 edition based on their position in the ICC ODI rankings. Namibia's historic series victory over Ireland will nevertheless be an important boost as they continue preparing for the global tournament.