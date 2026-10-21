Bhuvneshwar Kumar Wasn't Chasing An India Comeback: His Physio Reveals What He Did Instead

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to India's T20I squad after long absence.

Physiotherapist reveals strict diet, scientific training aided his comeback.

Kumar focused on loving cricket, not direct India recall.

His quiet work ethic and trusted team proved crucial.

IND vs NZ T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to India's T20I setup has been years in the making, with his physiotherapist revealing how dietary changes, scientific training and an unwavering focus on cricket helped him stay ready for another opportunity.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's last T20I for India came against New Zealand in Napier on November 22, 2022. Nearly four years later, the experienced seamer is back in the national setup, with his preparations offering a glimpse into the work that went on away from the spotlight.

In an interview with IANS, Dr Ramneesh Vohra, Bhuvneshwar's physiotherapist since 2020, opened up about the bowler's fitness transformation, dietary adjustments and mindset during his time away from the Indian team.

Gluten-Free Diet And Scientific Training

Vohra revealed that Bhuvneshwar's programme was built around detailed assessments rather than guesswork. Biomechanical and musculoskeletal screenings, along with fitness, body-composition and nutrition tests, helped the team identify areas for improvement.

Dietary changes also played a significant role. After tests linked bloating to gluten and lactose, Bhuvneshwar eliminated gluten and reduced his intake of lactose and sugar. Sweets were also removed from his regular diet, while protein intake and hydration remained important parts of his routine.

"We made minor, minor changes and got major, major results," Vohra told IANS.

The physiotherapist said Bhuvneshwar's weight remains around 73-74 kg, but his body-fat percentage has declined, while muscle quality and hydration have improved. Regular mobility, flexibility, strength and conditioning sessions were maintained alongside rehabilitation work.

Vohra stressed that the process was evidence-based, with each member of the support team working within clearly defined responsibilities. Strength and conditioning coach Surya Yadav and nutritionist Shah Fahad were also involved in the programme.

'I Just Love Cricket': Bhuvneshwar Never Made India Recall His Target

Perhaps the most revealing part of Vohra's account was Bhuvneshwar's attitude towards selection. Despite being out of India's T20I plans, the fast bowler did not make a comeback his overriding objective.

"He used to always say that I have to do my work and the selectors are doing their work, and I'm not going to do anything out of the box," Vohra recalled.

"He would say, 'No, I just love cricket. I have a passion for this game and I just really want to give 100 percent whenever I hit the ground."

According to Vohra, the focus was always on the next assignment, whether it was domestic cricket, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Ranji Trophy or the IPL.

"There was never a discussion about what happened or went wrong in the past," he said, adding that Bhuvneshwar believed performing on the field and keeping himself fit were the things within his control.

That approach also extended to training. Vohra said the bowler never questioned the programme and remained committed to ensuring he could deliver at full efficiency whenever he took the field.

A Trusted Team And A Quiet Work Ethic

Vohra's association with Bhuvneshwar began after the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. The initial objective was to improve mobility, flexibility and biomechanics, rather than repair an existing injury.

The physiotherapist also described how they used footage of Bhuvneshwar's earlier bowling action to identify changes and guide their work. He and Yadav kept their responsibilities separate to avoid confusion and ensure the programme remained coordinated.

Vohra said the bowler's trust in his support team had remained constant throughout their association.

"The best part is Bhuvi sir never changed his team right from the beginning since we met after the Covid-19 first lockdown," he said.

He also praised Bhuvneshwar's humility, describing him as someone who never treated his support staff as being beneath him.

"He never behaves like, 'I am a superstar and you are my physiotherapist.' He always says that you all are my family," Vohra added.

For the physiotherapist, the seamer's commitment extends well beyond bowling, encompassing batting, fielding, fitness and rehabilitation. He believes Bhuvneshwar's quiet approach can sometimes hide just how much work goes into maintaining his standards.

Bhuvneshwar Gets Another India Opportunity

Bhuvneshwar's return to the Indian setup gathered attention when he was called up for the fifth T20I against West Indies after Arshdeep Singh suffered a shoulder blow. The match in Bengaluru was abandoned due to weather, but the recall marked his first appearance in India's colours since 2022.

His selection for the five-match T20I series in New Zealand had already offered another opportunity to return to international cricket.

Vohra said the news brought an emotional response, even though a comeback had not been the specific objective of their work together.

In New Zealand, Bhuvneshwar's experience and ability to swing the new ball could prove valuable alongside Arshdeep Singh. The series presents another chance for the veteran to demonstrate what he can offer India.

For Bhuvneshwar, however, the principle remains unchanged: focus on the work, stay prepared and give everything whenever the opportunity arrives.