India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldXi Jinping’s Message To Trump: ‘Conflict Would Harm Both’ China And US

Xi Jinping’s Message To Trump: ‘Conflict Would Harm Both’ China And US

Xi also said China and the US should coexist peacefully, noting that both countries had benefited from cooperation.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 10:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Xi Jinping urged cooperation, warning conflict harms both nations.
  • President Xi advocated healthy competition, not destructive confrontation.
  • He stressed both countries must keep artificial intelligence under human control.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, during his visit to the United States, delivered a message of cooperation to US President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying China and the US are both great countries and that conflict between them would harm both sides.

Addressing the gathering in the presence of Trump, Xi said he had travelled to the US at the invitation of the American president to maintain friendship, increase cooperation and promote the well-being of people in both countries.

‘Fighting Will Harm Both Countries’

Xi said, “The people of China and the United States are also great,” adding that he had come to the US at Trump’s invitation “to ensure the continuation of our friendship, increased cooperation, and the well-being of the people of both countries.”

He said that amid the changes and historical significance of the current world and times, major countries such as China and the US have an important responsibility to advance human development and progress.

Xi also said China and the US should coexist peacefully, noting that both countries had benefited from cooperation.

“As I have said many times, China and the United States, as two major countries, have benefited from cooperation. Conflict would harm both,” he said.

ALSO READ: MS NOW, CNN Reporters Back In White House After Judge’s Order; Uncertainty Over Politico

Xi Calls For ‘Healthy’ Competition

Xi said competition between China and the US should not be avoided, but should remain healthy and within limits.

“Furthermore, the Chinese President said that while we shouldn't shy away from mentioning competition, our competition should be healthy and within limits,” he said.

Xi said the rivalry should be a contest to outperform each other rather than a confrontation in which one side must defeat the other.

“It should be a race to outdo each other, not a wrestling match where one either wins or loses,” he said.

Xi Says AI Must Remain Under Human Control

The Chinese president also stressed the need for China and the US to ensure that artificial intelligence remains under human control.

Xi said it was the responsibility of both countries to ensure that AI always remains under human control.

The issue of AI has emerged as an important area of discussion between the two countries as they compete in the technology sector while also discussing potential safeguards.

ALSO READ: Mecca On Alert: Saudi Arabia Issues Warning Amid Rising Houthi Threat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Chinese President Xi Jinping visit the US?

He traveled to the US at President Trump's invitation. The purpose was to maintain friendship, increase cooperation, and promote the well-being of people in both countries.

What was President Xi Jinping's message regarding conflict between China and the US?

President Xi stated that conflict between China and the US would harm both sides. He emphasized that both countries have benefited from cooperation.

How did President Xi Jinping describe competition between China and the US?

He said competition should be healthy and within limits, not avoided. Xi views it as a race to outperform each other, not a confrontational match.

What did President Xi Jinping say about artificial intelligence?

President Xi stressed that both countries have a responsibility to ensure artificial intelligence always remains under human control. This is a key area of discussion between them.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 Sep 2026 09:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump XI Jinping Donald Trump. Conflict Would Harm Both China And US
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
MS NOW, CNN Reporters Back In White House After Judge’s Order; Uncertainty Over Politico
MS NOW, CNN Reporters Back In White House After Judge’s Order
World
Mecca On Alert: Saudi Arabia Issues Warning Amid Rising Houthi Threat
Mecca On Alert: Saudi Arabia Issues Warning Amid Rising Houthi Threat
World
‘Indian Ocean And Perhaps Beyond’: Iran Warns Of Wider War After US Attack
‘Indian Ocean And Perhaps Beyond’: Iran Warns Of Wider War After US Attack
World
8 US Sailors Attempted Suicide During Extended Iran War Deployment: Navy Letter
8 US Sailors Attempted Suicide During Extended Iran War Deployment: Navy Letter
Advertisement

Videos

BIHAR ROW: CM Samrat Choudhary’s ‘Reel’ Remark Over Jamui Case Sparks Controversy
UP POLITICS: Akhilesh Yadav Launches PDA Rath Yatra Ahead of 2027 Assembly Polls
BIG BREAKING: ED Raid at GAMADA Office in Mohali, AAP Workers Protest, Tension Escalates
BIHAR WOMEN SAFETY: Jamui, Samastipur Incidents Raise Fresh Law and Order Questions
GREATER NOIDA: PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Aid for Families of Bus Fire Victims
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget