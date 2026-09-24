Xi Jinping’s Message To Trump: ‘Conflict Would Harm Both’ China And US

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Xi Jinping urged cooperation, warning conflict harms both nations.

President Xi advocated healthy competition, not destructive confrontation.

He stressed both countries must keep artificial intelligence under human control.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, during his visit to the United States, delivered a message of cooperation to US President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying China and the US are both great countries and that conflict between them would harm both sides.

Addressing the gathering in the presence of Trump, Xi said he had travelled to the US at the invitation of the American president to maintain friendship, increase cooperation and promote the well-being of people in both countries.

‘Fighting Will Harm Both Countries’

Xi said, “The people of China and the United States are also great,” adding that he had come to the US at Trump’s invitation “to ensure the continuation of our friendship, increased cooperation, and the well-being of the people of both countries.”

VIDEO | Washington DC: Delivering remarks in the presence of US President Donald Trump, China President Xi Jinping says, "Both China and the United States are great countries. And both the Chinese and American people are great people. I am visiting the United States at President… pic.twitter.com/grDG3dLcb2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 24, 2026

He said that amid the changes and historical significance of the current world and times, major countries such as China and the US have an important responsibility to advance human development and progress.

Xi also said China and the US should coexist peacefully, noting that both countries had benefited from cooperation.

“As I have said many times, China and the United States, as two major countries, have benefited from cooperation. Conflict would harm both,” he said.

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Xi Calls For ‘Healthy’ Competition

Xi said competition between China and the US should not be avoided, but should remain healthy and within limits.

“Furthermore, the Chinese President said that while we shouldn't shy away from mentioning competition, our competition should be healthy and within limits,” he said.

Xi said the rivalry should be a contest to outperform each other rather than a confrontation in which one side must defeat the other.

“It should be a race to outdo each other, not a wrestling match where one either wins or loses,” he said.

Xi Says AI Must Remain Under Human Control

The Chinese president also stressed the need for China and the US to ensure that artificial intelligence remains under human control.

Xi said it was the responsibility of both countries to ensure that AI always remains under human control.

The issue of AI has emerged as an important area of discussion between the two countries as they compete in the technology sector while also discussing potential safeguards.

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