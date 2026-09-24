Mecca On Alert: Saudi Arabia Issues Warning Amid Rising Houthi Threat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mecca received potential danger alerts from Saudi Civil Defense.

Alerts, often preceding Houthi attacks, were later lifted.

Houthis warned US against Saudi support, threatening American interests.

Mecca and several other parts of Saudi Arabia were placed on alert after the kingdom's National Early Warning Platform issued warnings about a potential danger, the Saudi Civil Defense said.

The alerts were lifted a few minutes later. In recent weeks, similar alerts have often preceded attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

What Did The Warning Say?

“A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Mecca City to alert of a potential danger,” a post by the directorate of Saudi Civil Defense on X stated, while issuing instructions for residents.

The Civil Defense urged people receiving the alerts to remain calm, follow official instructions and immediately move to the nearest safe place, such as inside a building or an interior room away from windows. Residents were advised to remain there until the danger had passed.

People were also told not to leave their homes or buildings until the danger was over, stay away from open areas, windows, glass, balconies and rooftops, and avoid crowds or dangerous areas.

Those outdoors were instructed to enter the nearest building or take shelter behind a solid barrier. People who received the warning while driving were advised to pull over to the side of the road, away from bridges and high-rise buildings.

The Saudi Civil Defense also advised people not to take photographs or approach dangerous locations.

According to the Civil Defense guidance, people who noticed any danger were asked to contact 911 in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 998 in other parts of the kingdom. Authorities also urged residents to follow instructions issued through official channels.

Houthis Warn US Against Supporting Saudi Arabia

The alerts came amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

In a warning to the United States, Houthi military adviser Abed Mohammed al-Thawr said American interests would become targets if Washington extended support to Saudi Arabia or tried to unblock the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

“If America gambles on supporting Saudi Arabia with airstrikes or air support... We will consider any American interests around us to be targets and we will not exclude anything,” al-Thawr told AFP in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

Saudi-Houthi Truce Collapses

The 2022 Saudi-Houthi truce collapsed in July this year after the Houthis allowed an Iranian flight to land directly at Sanaa airport.

Saudi-led forces then responded with an airstrike targeting the runway at Sana'a International Airport to prevent or punish the landing.

The Houthis subsequently launched retaliatory strikes towards southern Saudi Arabia and eventually took over Yemen's Red Sea coast, leaving hundreds dead and heightening fears over global trade.

The Houthi military adviser has warned that any US intervention in support of Saudi Arabia or an attempt to take control of Bab el-Mandeb would be considered a red line.