North Korea Backs Thai-Cambodian Peace Talks After Deadly Clashes

North Korea welcomes Thai-Cambodian ceasefire, urging Southeast Asia to deepen cooperation and maintain peace.

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 02:34 PM (IST)

Seoul, Aug 2 (IANS) North Korea on Saturday expressed hope for "lasting peace and stability" in Southeast Asia after Thailand and Cambodia reached a ceasefire this week to end days of deadly clashes along their border.

A spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry made the remarks in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency after the ceasefire came into effect at midnight Monday.

"We hope that the countries in Southeast Asia will achieve lasting peace and stability in the region by ironing out their disagreements, deepening political confidence and promoting bilateral cooperation," the spokesperson said.

At least 35 people have been killed in the fighting that began July 24, according to media reports, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on July 28, Thai and Cambodian leaders had agreed to implement a ceasefire, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said following a special meeting here.

The ceasefire meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai was hosted by Anwar in the Malaysian Prime Minister's residence in Putrajaya.

At a joint press conference following the ceasefire talks, Anwar had outlined a step-by-step de-escalation process and the mechanism through which it would be implemented and monitored.

"Both Cambodia and Thailand reached a common understanding as follows -- an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with effect from 28 July 2025. This is a vital first step towards de-escalation and the restoration of peace and security," he had said.

"Both sides also agree to resume direct communications between both prime ministers, foreign ministers and defence ministers," Anwar had added.

Hun Manet had said the successful talks would provide a lot of opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people on both sides to return to normalcy and mark the beginning of efforts to rebuild trust, confidence and cooperation between Cambodia and Thailand.

For his part, Phumtham had said that the outcome achieved here reflected Thailand's desire for peaceful resolution while continuing to protect the country's sovereignty and the lives of Thai people.

Meanwhile, on July 29, the Thai Army said that Cambodia had violated the ceasefire agreement, but the Thai side is still working to facilitate negotiations between the frontline commanders of both sides.

However, the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence had rejected the statement of the Thai army that accused Cambodia of attacking Thailand after a ceasefire entered into force.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 02:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
North Korea Thai-Cambodian Ceasefire Thailand Cambodia Tensions
