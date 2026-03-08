Explosive Devices Thrown Outside New York Mayor Mamdani's Home During Protest; 6 Arrested

Police arrested six people, including an 18-year-old man, on Saturday for allegedly throwing smoking devices near a demonstration outside the residence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as tensions flared between far-right protesters and counter-demonstrators.

Officers from the New York City Police Department were deployed in large numbers around the protest site near Gracie Mansion, where the devices described as “ignited” were dropped close to a police line, AFP reported.

Protest And Counter-Protest Draw Crowd

According to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, around 20 people took part in the anti-Islam protest, which began at about 11 am near East End Avenue and East 87th Street.

A counter-protest titled “Run the Nazis Out of New York City/Stand Against Hate” attracted roughly 125 participants. Police officers positioned at the scene separated the two groups and placed them in designated protest areas, according to a report by CBS News.

The demonstration had been organised by far-right influencer Jake Lang, who was protesting outside the mayor’s residence and speaking against what he called the “Islamification” of the city while calling for an end to public Muslim prayers in New York.

Devices Contained Nuts, Bolts And Screws

Police said the suspect, identified as Amir Balat, 18, allegedly threw two devices during the protest.

“Witnesses reported seeing flames and smoke as it travelled through the air before it struck a barrier a few feet from police officers,” Tisch told a briefing, naming the suspect as Amir Balat, 18.

“Mr Balat then...gets a second device from a man. Mr Balat lights the device and starts running with it. He then drops the device.”

The devices were later examined by the bomb squad.

“The bomb squad responded and...based on a preliminary examination and X-ray imaging, the devices which were a bit smaller than a football appeared to be a jar wrapped in black tape -- importantly with nuts, bolts and screws along with a hobby fuse that could be lit,” AFP quoted Tisch as saying.

“We don't yet know if they contained energetic (explosive) material.”

Officials said it remained unclear whether the devices were functioning improvised explosive devices or imitation devices.

Suspect Detained Amid Heavy Police Presence

Authorities said the suspect was seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and beige cargo pants when he received one of the taped devices emitting smoke from another person.

He dropped one device near police officers before jumping over a crash barrier and later tossed another toward the protesters, according to witnesses.

Moments later, he and the individual who allegedly handed him the device were detained by police.

The man, believed to be a counter-demonstrator, also shouted “Allahu akbar” (“God is the greatest”), an AFP correspondent at the scene reported.

Tisch said there was no indication that the episode was connected to ongoing hostilities involving Iran. She also said there was no sign that Mayor Mamdani was present at the residence during the protest.

Arrests And Minor Clashes

Authorities said there were several confrontations between demonstrators and counter-protesters during the event.

A protester in Lang’s group was arrested after deploying pepper spray against counter-demonstrators, Tisch said, adding that three others were detained for disorderly conduct.

Some counter-protesters said they had gathered to oppose what they described as hate speech.

Teacher Mia Kurzer, 23, told AFP: “I showed up because we have to show that hate has no place in our city.”

“We democratically elected a mayor who is Muslim -- and that's New York. We have different cultures, and we have to celebrate those cultures.”

She added that “I think (Lang) is an idiot. I think he underestimates the power of the people.”

Another counter-protester, Wally Khan, said Lang had staged similar controversial actions in other cities.

“this is very in line with what he does from city to city. He tried to burn a Quran in...Dearborn” Michigan, Khan said.