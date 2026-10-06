Who Is Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit? Fighter Pilot Set To Become Next IAF Chief

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Air Marshal Dixit appointed India's next Air Force Chief.

He led Mirage-2000 squadron re-equipping, vital aircraft evaluations.

Held diverse senior roles, championing tri-service integration initiatives.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as the next Chief of the Air Staff, the professional head of the Indian Air Force. He will take over as Air Chief Marshal on October 31 and will remain in the post until December 31, 2028.

Dixit took charge as Vice Chief of the Air Staff in July this year. His career in the IAF spans nearly four decades and includes experience as a fighter pilot, qualified flying instructor and experimental test pilot.

Who Is Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit?

Dixit was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 6, 1986.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Staff Service College in Bangladesh and the National Defence College, he has logged more than 3,500 hours of flying on aircraft including the Mirage-2000, Jaguar, MiG variants, Tejas, Hawk, Kiran, An-32 and IL-78.

He has also been associated with major operations and exercises, including Operation Safed Sagar, Operation Rakshak, Cope India and Operation Sindoor.

Mirage-2000 Squadron Commander

During the early part of his career, Dixit served as an instructor at the Air Force Test Pilots School and later took command of a fighter squadron.

In December 2003, he took over a fighter squadron that was being re-equipped with Mirage-2000 aircraft. He oversaw the re-equipping process and ensured that the squadron began full-fledged flying operations soon after the aircraft arrived.

Dixit also led the acceptance flights and ferrying of 10 new Mirage-2000 aircraft from France to India.

Role In Aircraft Upgrade Programmes

Dixit later served with the Flight Test Squadron, where he was involved in indigenous upgrade programmes for Jaguar and MiG-27 aircraft.

His work on these programmes helped enhance the operational capabilities of the aircraft.

He subsequently played a key role in the IAF’s evaluation of aircraft under the Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) programme.

Dixit led technical evaluations and field trials involving six competing aircraft. The trials covered aircraft performance, radar, electronic warfare systems and weapons.

Senior Operational And Staff Roles

Over the course of his career, Dixit held several key operational and staff positions.

He commanded a frontline fighter base in the Western Sector and a fighter training base in the Southern Sector. He also served as air defence commander of Southern Air Command.

At Air Headquarters, he held senior positions including assistant chief of the air staff (projects), assistant chief of the air staff (plans) and deputy chief of the air staff.

Before becoming Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Dixit served as air officer commanding-in-chief of Central Air Command and later as chief of integrated defence staff to the chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee.

Focus On Tri-Service Integration

During his tenure as chief of integrated defence staff, Dixit focused on strengthening jointness and integration among the armed forces.

Several joint doctrines and orders were released during his tenure, along with initiatives aimed at improving coordination among the three services.

Dixit took over as Vice Chief of the Air Staff on July 1.

Awards And Decorations

Dixit has received several military decorations during his career.

He was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2006, the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2011, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023 and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2026.

As the next Chief of the Air Staff, Dixit will take charge of the Indian Air Force on October 31 and serve in the position until December 31, 2028.