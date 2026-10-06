‘Steady Progress’: Indian Embassy Gives Health Update On Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar was attacked during a flight.

Pilot opened cockpit, passengers intervened, plane landed safely.

Machchhar is recovering, praised by Indian, UAE leaders.

Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar is making “steady progress” and is “regaining his health” after being seriously wounded in an attack by his Omani co-pilot during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, the Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday.

Machchhar was attacked aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073 on September 30. Despite his injuries, he was able to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to enter.

The passengers then restrained the co-pilot, while a dentist on board provided medical assistance to Machchhar. A second set of pilots took control of the aircraft, which was carrying 174 passengers, and landed safely in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk.

Machchhar was later shifted to Abu Dhabi in the UAE for further treatment.

Pilot Recovering After Mid-Air Attack

In an update last week, India’s ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, said Machchhar was recovering well and was “smiling, laughing, chatting” at the hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Mittal had met Machchhar and his family at the hospital and said the pilot was in a stable condition and receiving good medical care.

The latest update from the Indian Embassy said Machchhar is now making “steady progress” and “regaining his health”.

Dubai Crown Prince Visits Machchhar

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, visited Machchhar on October 3 and praised his “courage and responsibility”.

Al Maktoum said Machchhar had “embodied high degrees of courage” and conveyed the UAE leadership’s “appreciation” to the Indian pilot.

“We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life,” the Crown Prince said in a post on X.

PM Modi, Netanyahu Speak To Injured Pilot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Machchhar over a video call and praised the Indian pilot for his courage, presence of mind and composure.

Modi told Machchhar that his actions had saved everyone on board the flight.

“If you hadn’t done what you did, who knows what people would have said about Indian pilots or how Indian pilots would have been seen. You have saved everyone. You have done something massive,” the prime minister said during the video call.

During the emotional conversation, Machchhar recounted how he recited the Hanuman Chalisa while facing the difficult situation aboard the flight.

He also said receiving the call from PM Modi had made him extremely proud and that he had never imagined he would get an opportunity to speak with him.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke to the injured pilot and praised Machchhar.

Netanyahu invited Machchhar and PM Modi to light a flame during Israel’s Independence Day ceremony next year.

What Happened On Flight FZ1073?

The incident took place on September 30 aboard Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

After Machchhar was attacked by his Omani co-pilot, the injured pilot managed to open the cockpit door. Passengers entered, restrained the co-pilot and helped provide medical assistance.

A second set of pilots then took control of the aircraft. The flight, carrying 174 passengers, landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar was subsequently shifted to Abu Dhabi for further treatment and is now making steady progress, according to the Indian Embassy.