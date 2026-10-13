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English NewsNewsRahul Hosts High Tea For INDIA Bloc Leaders; Opposition Plans Next Move Against EC

Rahul Hosts High Tea For INDIA Bloc Leaders; Opposition Plans Next Move Against EC

Rahul Gandhi hosts INDIA bloc leaders for high tea as the Opposition discusses joint protests over alleged ‘vote chori’ and seeks the CEC’s resignation.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 04:55 PM (IST)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is hosting INDIA bloc leaders, Opposition MPs, student organisations and civil society representatives for a high-tea meeting at his residence in New Delhi, with joint action against alleged ‘vote chori’ and demands for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation expected to dominate discussions. Sonia Gandhi arrived at Rahul Gandhi’s residence for the meeting. 

What’s On The Agenda?

Rahul Gandhi said the gathering was part of a wider people’s movement to protect democracy, stressing that all participants were united and that the movement would continue.

In a post on X,  the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said he had invited INDIA bloc leaders, Opposition MPs, student organisations and civil society representatives to his home for tea.

“After tea, we will all come together and present our case in front of the media. All protests are one,” Gandhi said.

Sources indicated that the meeting is expected to focus on coordinating the Opposition’s strategy for joint protests against alleged ‘vote chori’ and pressing for Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities linked to the SIR exercise.

The meeting also offers Opposition parties an opportunity to align their messaging and decide how to sustain pressure on the Election Commission.

Also Read: Is INDIA Bloc Losing Its Unity? 4 Big Parties Did Not Join SC Plea Against Gyanesh Kumar: Who Are They

After The Supreme Court March

The high-tea meeting comes a day after Opposition leaders, activists and civil society members participated in a ‘March for Democracy’ in New Delhi, raising concerns over electoral processes and alleged irregularities.

The march brought together prominent INDIA bloc figures, including Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule, among others.

Protesters moved through a heavily barricaded route in central Delhi. After breaching one barricade on Bhagwan Dass Road, they were stopped at a second barricade.

Joint Legal Challenge

Following the march, senior INDIA bloc leaders approached the Supreme Court with a joint petition challenging the SIR exercise and alleging electoral irregularities. The Election Commission of India, Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi were named in the petition.

The development followed the Chief Justice of India declining a request to meet the Opposition leaders on the issue, citing the matter’s sub judice status.

Also Read: 'Cong Rewarded Ex-Election Commissioner': BJP Hits Back At Rahul Over CEC Row, Cites Seshan, MS Gill

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Rahul Gandhi 'Gyanesh Kumar' : Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi High Tea
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