Nishu Aazad Says No Security Despite SC Order: ‘Genuinely Afraid’ For Family

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teen protester Nishu Aazad still lacks adequate security.

She fears continued threats, false FIRs, affecting education.

Supreme Court ordered protection, seeking status reports.

Fourteen-year-old student protester Nishu Aazad has said that she and her family have still not been provided adequate security despite the Supreme Court taking note of threats against them and directing authorities to ensure their protection.

In a post on X on Thursday, Aazad said the continued threats had left her “genuinely afraid” for the safety of herself and her family. She also alleged that several false cross-FIRs had been registered against her in different states, raising concerns that she could be forced to travel to places where she may face a life-threatening attack.

“Despite the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, neither my family nor I have been provided with adequate security so far,” Azad said in the post, tagging the Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police.

She also said the security concerns were affecting her education as she prepares for her board examinations this year.

What Did The Supreme Court Say?

The post came a day after the Supreme Court took serious note of allegations that Aazad had faced threats, including rape threats, and that stones had allegedly been pelted at her home.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana sought status reports from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on the FIRs, security arrangements for Aazad and her family, and action taken over the alleged assault and threats.

The court directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure that Azad’s FIR was properly acted upon and that adequate protection was provided to her and her family. Justice Bagchi also called for immediate action on the FIR and police protection.

Who Is Nishu Aazad?

Aazad came into the spotlight following protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The controversy intensified after viral influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj allegedly claimed in an interview that he had assaulted Azad’s father, Sanjay Azad, during a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Azad has since posted screenshots of alleged threatening messages on social media and videos that she says show unidentified people pelting stones at her house.

Separately, a complaint has been filed against Azad and her father at the Delhi Police cyber police station, alleging that posts from their social media accounts insulted Hindu deities and religious beliefs.

According to the complaint, four posts allegedly contained derogatory references to Hindu deities. The complainant, as reported on HT, has sought registration of an FIR under Sections 299 and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with applicable provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The allegations in the complaint are separate from Azad’s claims of threats and the Supreme Court proceedings concerning her safety.

Nishu Aazad Appeals To Delhi, UP Authorities

Azad has now appealed to the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh authorities to implement the Supreme Court’s directions, saying the continued lack of security is preventing her from attending school and tuition as she prepares for her Class 10 board examinations.