PM Modi Greets Uttarakhand On Foundation Day, Praises UCC, Border Village Development

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi greeted Uttarakhand, highlighting its 26-year development journey.

Modi noted significant infrastructure expansion and enhanced state connectivity.

He praised record tourism, border development, and key governance initiatives.

Chief Minister Dhami expressed gratitude, committed to state's development.

New Delhi/Dehradun, Nov 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people of Uttarakhand on the state's foundation day and said the state is touching new heights of development in every field with their active participation.

Modi sent a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the occasion, highlighting Uttarakhand’s 26-year development journey, its spiritual and cultural heritage, the expansion of infrastructure under the state government, the development of border regions, and the achievements attained across various sectors.

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000, as the 27th state of India.

In his letter, the prime minister said Uttarakhand came into existence as a separate state through the vision and firm resolve of the late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“This anniversary of the state’s formation serves as an occasion to honour the indomitable courage, unwavering self-respect, and the steadfast commitment to continuous progress displayed by the people of ‘Devbhoomi’. The aspirations with which Uttarakhand was formed are now being consistently realised as the state moves forward,” Modi said.

He noted that there has been an extensive expansion of the state's connectivity and infrastructure over the last decade to realise the vision of a 'Developed Uttarakhand for a Developed India'.

“The central government has invested over Rs 11,000 crore in the approximately 890-km-long Char Dham All-Weather Road project. Work is also progressing rapidly on the 125-km-long Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail line. These projects will not only make the Char Dham Yatra more accessible but will also provide fresh momentum to the state's economic and social development,” Modi wrote.

Highlighting the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway as a transformative development for Uttarakhand’s tourism, trade, and industry, the prime minister noted that it would significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun.

He added that the expansion of Dehradun Airport, the operationalisation of Pithoragarh Airport, the approval for a new helipad at Banbasa, and the broader expansion of the heliport and helipad network are strengthening air connectivity across the state.

Referring to the development of border villages, the prime minister said that these villages are not merely markers of the border, but symbols of the nation’s security and strength.

Highlighting the significant contribution of tourism to Uttarakhand’s economy, Modi mentioned that the number of tourists visiting the state has reached record levels. Through thousands of homestays, new income streams have emerged for local families.

“Efforts are underway to promote ‘adventure tourism’ and ‘365-day tourism’ to ensure year-round tourist activity. Furthermore, winter tourism, wedding tourism, and sustainable tourism are being actively encouraged. This is not only helping to preserve the state’s natural and cultural heritage but is also providing widespread recognition to local arts, handicrafts, and traditional products,” PM Modi said in the letter.

Describing the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand as an example for the entire nation, Modi praised measures such as the stringent anti-copying law, legislation against forced religious conversions, and the introduction of transparency in land laws. He also noted the commitment to prioritising the welfare of ex-servicemen through the 'One Rank One Pension' (OROP) scheme.

“It is our firm resolve to ensure that every village, every family, and every youth in Uttarakhand has access to development opportunities. Guided by this commitment, we will continue to move forward on the path toward a ‘Developed Uttarakhand for a Developed India’,” Modi said.

Chief Minister Dhami expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the congratulatory message sent on the occasion of the state foundation day and for his appreciation of Uttarakhand’s development journey.

“The prime minister’s special affection and deep, personal connection with Uttarakhand have always served as a source of inspiration for the people of the state. The state government is working with full commitment—in alignment with the prime minister’s vision—to position Uttarakhand among the leading states in the country,” Dhami said.

Modi also extended greetings to the people of Uttarakhand in a social media post.

"Our divine land is rich in spiritual consciousness and breathtaking natural beauty. With its picturesque mountain landscapes, sacred rivers and the holy Char Dham, the state also has a distinct identity rooted in its glorious cultural heritage.

"With the active participation of the hardworking, talented and progressive people of the state, Uttarakhand is touching new heights of development in every field today," he posted on X.

Modi said he is confident that this state of nature and culture lovers will continue to move forward rapidly on the path of progress.

"May this special occasion bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into the lives of all the people of the state," he said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)