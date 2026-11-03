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English NewsNewsIndiaNo individual or family should be left out: UP governor seeks accurate census data

No individual or family should be left out: UP governor seeks accurate census data

Lucknow, Nov 2 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday stressed the need for accurate and comprehensive data collection during Census-2027, saying the exercise would form the basis for future development plans, budget allocation and delivery of welfare scheme.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 12:24 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Nov 2 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday stressed the need for accurate and comprehensive data collection during Census-2027, saying the exercise would form the basis for future development plans, budget allocation and delivery of welfare schemes.

Addressing a programme at Jan Bhavan here on the second phase of the census, Patel said the self-enumeration exercise in Uttar Pradesh would be conducted from November 16 to 30, followed by population enumeration from December 1 to January 4.

She said the first phase involved house listing, while the second phase would cover population enumeration, according to a statement issued by Jan Bhavan.

Emphasising the importance of accurate data, the governor said, "No individual or family should be left out, and all information must be recorded correctly to assess the actual requirements of different regions and communities."

"Accurate population data is essential to ensure equitable access to education, healthcare, employment, drinking water, electricity, medicines and housing. It would also help assess requirements for doctors, hospitals and other public infrastructure," she said.

She urged census officials to prepare a systematic action plan and ensure timely completion of the exercise. She also called for assessing the condition of old and dilapidated buildings and infrastructure facilities in universities and educational institutions.

Highlighting the importance of housing-related data, the governor said information on houses registered in women's names, the number of old-age homes and the categories of people residing there should also be properly assessed to identify vulnerable sections and prioritise welfare benefits.

Special Officer to the Governor and Additional Chief Secretary-rank officer Sudhir Mahadev Bobde said Census-2027 would be India's first fully digital census, offering citizens the facility of self-enumeration.

He urged young people to spread awareness about the digital process through short informational videos on YouTube and other social media platforms. PTI KIS PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Nov 2026 12:32 AM (IST)
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