'Mohammad Deepak' gets bail day after arrest for threatening trader in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar

Kotdwar, Oct 2 (PTI): A gym owner from Pauri Garhwal's Kotdwar, Deepak Kumar, who shot into the limelight for confronting members of Bajrang Dal harassing a Muslim shopkeeper early this year, was granted bail by a local court on Friday, a day after his arrest for allegedly threatening a local businessman, police said.

Deepak Kumar was produced before the court of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Pauri district's Kotdwar around 6.30 PM, where he was granted bail upon furnishing three bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

A notice was also issued to him under Section 130 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), warning of punitive action if he causes any breach of peace over the next six months, officials said.

The action followed a complaint lodged on Thursday evening by a local businessman, Sanjeev Tonk, who accused Deepak of rude behavior, abusive language, and issuing death threats over a social media comment.

According to the complaint, Tonk had commented on a social media post shared by Deepak. Following this, Deepak allegedly visited Tonk's shop at around 10.30 AM on Thursday, where he verbally abused him and threatened to kill him.

Initially, a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult). However, police later added sections 196 (promoting enmity between groups) and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) based on investigative findings and CCTV footage, officials said.

"The investigation also revealed Deepak's prior involvement in social disputes that disrupted law and order. He was arrested on Thursday under Section 170 of the BNSS to prevent further offences after reports of him gathering crowds and creating a tense atmosphere," a senior police official said.

Deepak first drew public attention in January this year during a dispute in Kotdwar over the name of an elderly Muslim shopkeeper's establishment. A video of him supporting the shopkeeper and identifying himself as 'Mohammad Deepak' had gone viral on social media. PTI DPT APL

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