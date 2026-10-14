India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaMCD plans women-only parks in every ward

MCD plans women-only parks in every ward

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to develop a dedicated women's park in every ward, with the civic body set to survey suitable sites across its zones to assess the feasibility of the proposal, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 12:01 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to develop a dedicated women's park in every ward, with the civic body set to survey suitable sites across its zones to assess the feasibility of the proposal, officials said.

The initiative was discussed at a meeting chaired by Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma with Additional Commissioner Sanjeev Mittal and Horticulture Department officials on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the proposed parks are intended to provide women with safe spaces for morning and evening walks and recreation. Officials have been directed to identify suitable locations and assess the feasibility of setting up such facilities in every ward.

The move comes against the backdrop of the gang rape of a minor at Aastha Kunj Park in south Delhi in September, which brought the safety of public parks in the capital under scrutiny.

The meeting also discussed installing rainwater harvesting systems in MCD parks to conserve water and improve groundwater levels.

Officials were asked to examine the feasibility of these systems across wards and focus on tree pruning, green waste disposal and regular park maintenance.

The civic body will also look at improving walking tracks and other facilities in parks, according to the statement. PTI MSJ APL

APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Oct 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 14 October 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CM chairs high-level meeting, conducts review of development works, law & order, public amenities
CM chairs high-level meeting, conducts review of development works, law & order, public amenities
India
CJP Leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das Booked For Trespassing After Climbing Over Jantar Mantar Gates
CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Booked After Climbing Gate To Enter Jantar Mantar
India
Delhi Driver Dies After Brutal Nightclub Assault Over Beer Spill; Manager, Wife Among 5 Arrested
Delhi Driver Dies After Brutal Nightclub Assault Over Beer Spill; Manager, Wife Held
India
‘Congress Has Been Losing Polls Under Rahul Gandhi’: Amit Shah Says Leader Must Introspect, Not Blame SIR
‘Congress Has Been Losing Polls Under Rahul Gandhi’: Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Videos

Murder Mystery: Shraddha Dubey Reportedly Flees to Nepal After Shiva Sharma’s Death in Lucknow
Mansa Murder: Anti-Drug Activist Parminder Singh Jhota Shot Dead, Family Refuses to Perform Last Rites
Regional Security: India Calls for Stronger BIMSTEC Cooperation Against Drug Trafficking and Terrorism
Fatal Shooting: Anti-Drug Campaigner Parminder Singh Chhota Shot Dead at Medical Store in Punjab
Construction Disaster: Structure Collapses at Raigad Site, 8 Workers Seriously Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget