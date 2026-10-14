MCD plans women-only parks in every ward

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to develop a dedicated women's park in every ward, with the civic body set to survey suitable sites across its zones to assess the feasibility of the proposal, officials said.

The initiative was discussed at a meeting chaired by Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma with Additional Commissioner Sanjeev Mittal and Horticulture Department officials on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the proposed parks are intended to provide women with safe spaces for morning and evening walks and recreation. Officials have been directed to identify suitable locations and assess the feasibility of setting up such facilities in every ward.

The move comes against the backdrop of the gang rape of a minor at Aastha Kunj Park in south Delhi in September, which brought the safety of public parks in the capital under scrutiny.

The meeting also discussed installing rainwater harvesting systems in MCD parks to conserve water and improve groundwater levels.

Officials were asked to examine the feasibility of these systems across wards and focus on tree pruning, green waste disposal and regular park maintenance.

The civic body will also look at improving walking tracks and other facilities in parks, according to the statement. PTI MSJ APL

APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)