Lucknow triple murder: Dy CM promises NSA, fast-track trial; BJP, RSS workers demand justice

Lucknow, Oct 27 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday assured justice to the family of three men killed over a car parking dispute, promising action under the National Security Act (NSA), a fast-track trial and lifelong security for the family, as angry BJP and RSS workers staged a protest demanding accountability from the police.

Additionally, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has sealed the house of the accused in the triple murder case that took place in Lucknow's Saadatganj area.

The LDA has initiated action, citing the house as an illegal construction.

LDA Additional Secretary Gyanendra Verma said, "The LDA first sealed the accused's house and subsequently demolished its boundary wall, declaring the structure illegal." He added that the action is being taken because the building plan of the accused's house was never approved.

Following the 'bulldozer action,' a wave of joy swept through the neighbourhood, with residents raising slogans of "Yogi baba, zindabad!"

Police on Tuesday arrested six persons in connection with the murder. Those arrested have been identified as Rishabh Shukla (29), Satish Shukla (69), Girish Kumar Shukla (78), Dinesh Shukla alias Chhunna (62), Priya Shukla (38) and Aditi Shukla (24), police said in a statement.

From the possession of Rishabh Shukla, an illegal pistol, along with 6 live cartridges and 2 magazines, was recovered. An iPhone-17 was also recovered from Aditi Shukla, the police said in the statement.

The atmosphere remained tense in the Brahmani Tola locality of Lucknow's Saadatganj area, with protesters raising slogans against the police and the state government, demanding the dismissal of the entire police station staff, capital punishment for the accused and demolition of their house.

The bodies of the three victims, including an RSS functionary, his brother and son, were brought to their residence after post-mortem, but their last rites had not been performed till Tuesday evening. A heavy police force was also deployed in the area.

After meeting the bereaved family, Pathak told reporters that the government agreed to the family's demands and assured stringent action.

"The government stands with the victim's family. There will be very strict action. The case will be taken to a fast-track court, and action will be initiated under the National Security Act. No one will be spared," he said, adding that the action would set an example for future generations.

Pathak also assured the family security for life and a government job for a member in the municipal corporation at the level of an officer on special duty (OSD).

He stated that the government would bear the education expenses of the victim's daughter for as long as she pursued her studies. District Magistrate Vishakh G was directed to make the necessary arrangements, he added.

The deputy chief minister also assured action against illegal constructions linked to the accused.

The assurances came amid mounting anger among locals and BJP and RSS workers, who demanded that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the director general of police meet the family and fulfil its demands before the protest was called off.

One of the workers leading the demonstration said the protesters would not engage in talks until the demands were met and the family and the organisation's workers were accorded due respect.

"The minimum demands must be fulfilled first. Only then will we consider inviting the chief minister, the deputy chief minister and the DGP," the worker said, adding that the protesters would not withdraw without a resolution.

Shivaji Tiwari's daughter demanded free education, a government job for her mother and demolition of the accused's house, alleging that the property stood on Nazul land that had been encroached upon.

"The accused who is in jail must be killed in an encounter; his father should be arrested and killed in the encounter, and their house, built on encroached land, must be razed by bulldozers," she demanded, reflecting the anger among the bereaved family.

Several BJP leaders, including state vice-president Neeraj Singh, accompanied Pathak to the locality. Some residents and organisation members also expressed displeasure over the absence of Lucknow MP and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from the spot.

Earlier, two police personnel were suspended following the killings.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba suspended Saadatganj SHO Santosh Kumar Arya and Kashmiri Mohalla outpost in-charge Ajay Kumar Chaurasia with immediate effect, citing the seriousness of the incident, police said in a statement.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aparna Kumar and District Magistrate Vishakh G also met the bereaved family as protests continued.

Three men -- Shivaji Tiwari, his brother Shivendra Tiwari (55) and Shivendra's son Suyash Tiwari (30) -- were killed in firing on Monday following an argument over parking a car on a vacant plot in Brahmani Tola.

Shivaji Tiwari was a functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), serving as district sah-karyawah in the state capital.

Police said the accused, Rishabh Shukla (30), had been arrested and the pistol allegedly used in the firing, along with four empty cartridges, had been recovered. He was being produced before a court for judicial remand.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Ruchi Tiwari, wife of Shivendra Tiwari. Eight people have been named in the case, which includes charges related to murder and rioting under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

UP BJP general secretary Abhijaat Mishra, who was among the leaders present at the protest, had earlier criticised the police's conduct, saying they were aware of the accused and could have prevented the tragedy had they acted in time. He demanded action against the entire police station staff. PTI KIS MAN NAV MPL

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(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)