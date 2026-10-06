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English NewsNewsIndiaIndia's HPV Cancer Vaccine Cervavac Gets WHO Prequalification

India's HPV Cancer Vaccine Cervavac Gets WHO Prequalification

Cervavac protects against four HPV types -- 6, 11, 16 and 18 -- and is approved for use in girls and boys aged 9 to 26 years.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 11:41 AM (IST)

Cervavac, India's first indigenously developed gender-neutral quadrivalent human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, has received prequalification from the World Health Organization (WHO), marking a significant regulatory milestone for the Serum Institute of India-developed vaccine.

The WHO prequalification makes Cervavac eligible for procurement by United Nations agencies and marks the Serum Institute's 32nd WHO prequalification for its products and biologicals.

Cervavac protects against four HPV types -- 6, 11, 16 and 18 -- and is approved for use in girls and boys aged 9 to 26 years.

What Is Cervavac Used For?

The vaccine was earlier approved for use in India by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). It is indicated for the prevention of diseases caused by the four HPV types covered by the vaccine.

In girls and women aged 9 to 26, Cervavac helps prevent cervical, vulvar, vaginal and anal cancers associated with HPV types 16 and 18. It also helps prevent genital warts caused by HPV types 6 and 11.

For boys and men in the same age group, the vaccine is indicated for the prevention of anal cancer associated with HPV types 16 and 18, as well as genital warts caused by HPV types 6 and 11.

Children aged 9 to 14 years receive Cervavac in a two-dose schedule, with a 0.5 ml dose given at the start and another six months later. Those aged 15 to 26 years are administered three doses of 0.5 ml each at 0, 2 and 6 months. The vaccine is given through intramuscular injection.

Cervavac is available in 0.5 ml single-dose vials and 1 ml two-dose vials.

What Adar Poonawalla Said

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said WHO prequalification of Cervavac would help strengthen global efforts against HPV-related diseases.

“WHO prequalification of CERVAVAC® is an important step in strengthening the global response to HPV. This milestone reflects the effectiveness of the vaccine and creates the opportunity for countries to prevent HPV-related risks,” he said.

Poonawalla added that the company was pleased to see the indigenously developed vaccine achieve the milestone and looked forward to contributing to wider immunisation coverage and global healthcare.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
WHO CERVAVAC HPV Cancer Vaccine
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