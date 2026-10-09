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English NewsNewsIndia‘All Options On Table’: INDIA Bloc To Decide Next Step In Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

‘All Options On Table’: INDIA Bloc To Decide Next Step In Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The gathering at Samvidhan Sadan is scheduled for 3 pm and could be followed by another day of protests against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • INDIA bloc meets Friday to intensify protests against CEC.
  • Opposition demands CEC Kumar's resignation over alleged
  • Bloc awaits President Murmu's appointment request since early October.
  • Media report on Election Commissioners' objections fuels opposition campaign.

The INDIA bloc is preparing to intensify its agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged “vote chori”, with opposition MPs scheduled to meet in Delhi on Friday to decide their next course of action.

The MPs will assemble at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan at 3 pm. The meeting could be followed by a fourth consecutive day of protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The opposition has also sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu and warned that “all options are on the table” if it does not receive a response.

INDIA Bloc Awaits President’s Response

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said the opposition bloc first wrote to the President on October 2. After Rashtrapati Bhavan sought the names of leaders who would attend the proposed meeting, the bloc submitted a fresh request on October 5.

“We submitted the request again on October 5, along with the names, seeking an appointment on October 7, 8 or 9,” Venugopal said.

“So far, we have received no response. We will wait until Friday,” he added.

Possible venues for further protests include Seva Teerth, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Vice-President’s residence, and the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, according to News18. 

Opposition Continues Protest Over SIR

On Thursday, opposition leaders staged a sit-in at Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, accusing the BJP leadership and the Chief Election Commissioner of conspiring to carry out “vote chori”. These allegations have been made by the opposition and remain contested.

The sit-in followed two days of protests during which several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained by police. INDIA bloc leaders have vowed to continue their agitation until Kumar resigns.

Media Report Adds To Opposition’s Campaign

The opposition’s campaign has gathered momentum following a report by The Indian Express stating that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections at least 14 times over the preceding 10 months, mainly concerning decisions related to the SIR exercise.

The Election Commission said differences of opinion and observations were a normal part of deliberations within any institution. It maintained that all its orders carried full legal sanction and followed established statutory procedures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the INDIA bloc intensifying its agitation?

The INDIA bloc is protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged 'vote chori' and issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They are demanding his resignation.

What are the INDIA bloc's next steps in their agitation?

Opposition MPs are scheduled to meet in Delhi on Friday to decide their next course of action. This meeting could be followed by a fourth consecutive day of protests.

Has the INDIA bloc sought to meet with President Droupadi Murmu?

Yes, the INDIA bloc first wrote to the President on October 2 and submitted a fresh request with names on October 5. They are waiting for a response.

What internal concerns have surfaced regarding the Election Commission's decisions?

A media report stated that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded objections 14 times over decisions related to the SIR. The EC called these normal deliberations.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission INDIA Bloc Protest Gyanesh Kumar
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