Heavy To Extremely Heavy Rainfall Alert For Several States; IMD Issues 7-Day Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning across several parts of India over the coming days, with isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected in multiple states. Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are among the regions likely to see intense spells. The weather agency has also warned of gusty winds and squally conditions over the Bay of Bengal, while fishermen have been advised against venturing into several parts of the sea until September 24.

Weather Systems, Forecast and Warnings (Annexure II & III):

Yesterday’s Well-marked Low Pressure area over westcentral & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal intensified into a Depression and lay over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal at 1730 hrs IST of today, the… pic.twitter.com/mZnXgaiM5O September 22, 2026

North India

Fairly widespread to widespread rain with thunderstorms and lightning is expected across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on September 28, while Uttarakhand is likely to receive similar weather from September 26 to 28.

East Uttar Pradesh may see widespread rainfall with thunderstorms from September 25 to 27. Heavy rain is likely in West Uttar Pradesh on September 26 and 27 and in East Uttar Pradesh on September 25 and 27. Very heavy rain is also possible in Uttarakhand on September 26 and 27 and East Uttar Pradesh on September 26.

Central India

East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rain between September 22 and 27, while Chhattisgarh may experience similar conditions through September 28.

The IMD has warned of isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh on September 23 and 24. Very heavy rainfall is also possible in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during the week.

East India

Heavy rainfall is expected across Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the coming days.

Odisha may experience extremely heavy rain between September 22 and 24, accompanied by thundersqualls with wind speeds of up to 70 kmph. Very heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Northeast India

Arunachal Pradesh and the states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall between September 22 and 28. Assam and Meghalaya may also experience rain during this period, with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall expected on September 23.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely across several parts of the Northeast throughout the week. Heavy rainfall is possible over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya on September 22 and 23.

West India

Konkan and Goa and Marathwada are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on September 22 and 23, while Madhya Maharashtra may see similar conditions on September 22.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on September 22 and 23, with Marathwada likely to see heavy rain between September 22 and 25. Gujarat may also receive isolated heavy rainfall on September 22.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph, are expected over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during parts of the week.

South India

Several southern states are likely to receive widespread rain. Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka are among the areas expected to experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rain in Coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 22 and 23 and in Telangana on September 23 and 24. Thundersqualls with gusts up to 70 kmph are also expected over parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Bay Of Bengal Alert

Squally weather is expected over the Bay of Bengal, with winds potentially reaching 55-65 kmph and gusting to 75 kmph between September 23 and 24.

Rough to very rough sea conditions are forecast across several parts of the Bay of Bengal and along the Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

Fishermen Advised Caution

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the Eastcentral and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal until September 22. They have also been advised to avoid the Westcentral, Northwest and Southwest Bay of Bengal, as well as the Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts, until September 24.