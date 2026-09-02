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English NewsNewsIndiaHeavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Several States; IMD Releases 7-Day Forecast

Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Several States; IMD Releases 7-Day Forecast

IMD has issued a seven-day rain alert, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected across several states from September 2 to 8.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Northern, Central, Eastern, Southern states forecast significant rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a seven-day weather alert for several parts of the country, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across multiple states. A low-pressure area over north-eastern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions is expected to influence weather conditions between September 2 and 5. Eastern Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, western Uttar Pradesh and eastern Madhya Pradesh are likely to see intense spells of rain during this period. Several northern, central, eastern and southern regions are also expected to experience widespread rainfall over the coming week.

North India

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall between September 2 and 5, while large parts of Uttarakhand could see rain from September 2 to 8.

Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi may experience rainfall on September 3 and 4, while western Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive rain between September 2 and 5. Eastern Uttar Pradesh could see widespread rainfall on September 6 and 7.

Eastern Rajasthan and Punjab are forecast to receive rain between September 2 and 8. Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi may also see showers from September 5 to 8, while western Rajasthan could receive rainfall between September 3 and 6.

East And Central India

Madhya Pradesh is expected to experience significant rainfall between September 2 and 8, while Vidarbha could receive heavy rain between September 2 and 6.

Chhattisgarh is likely to see substantial rainfall on September 2 and again between September 7 and 8. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may receive rain throughout September 2-8.

Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to see heavy rainfall on September 2 and 3, with another spell expected on September 8. Jharkhand could receive heavy rain on September 2 and 8.

Very heavy rainfall is possible in parts of Bihar on September 3 and 4, while sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim could experience similar conditions between September 2 and 3.

Northeast And South

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya may receive heavy rainfall between September 2 and 8. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to see heavy rain between September 2 and 6, followed by isolated showers on September 7 and 8.

In the south and west, Konkan and Goa could experience heavy rain throughout September 2-8. Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Saurashtra and Kutch may also receive heavy showers during the period.

Rain is also expected at several places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Lakshadweep, northern Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Telangana between September 2 and 8.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Sep 2026 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rainfall Monsoon IMD Rain Alert
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