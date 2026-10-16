Dipke says may be detained tonight or tomorrow

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI): Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said police may detain him tonight or in the morning and claimed police and sleuths are watching him at home.

Addressing a press conference late Thursday night, Dipke said he was ready to go to jail for waving the national flag if he has to.

"Tomorrow, we will peacefully go and wave the Tiranga. As the citizens of this country, if you consider this to be a crime, then you are the biggest traitor," Dipke said.

"If we have to go to jail to wave the Tiranga in this country, then we are ready for it," he added.

Earlier in the day, the NDMC announced that Central Park at Connaught Place -- the site of tomorrow's protest — will be shut on October 16 and October 17.

"Tomorrow, we will say that we will wave the Tiranga at 100 places. So you will shut down all 100 places?" he said.

"Tomorrow, we will say that if you go to Narendra Modi's rally and wave the Tiranga, will you cancel your rally? What a joke you have made," he said.

The CJP has called on the general public and its supporters to gather at CP's Central Park on Friday to wave the national flag as part of its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over irregularities in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

"Declare officially that you will not wave the Tiranga. Then you are a traitor. Till date, no Prime Minister or any government has ever done this," Dipke added.

He alleged that citizens are being jailed for waving the tricolour, and cited the arrest of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, his colleagues at the CJP.

"Why does the Prime Minister of India hate the Tiranga so much? If he hates the Tiranga, does he deserve to be the Prime Minister of India?" Dipke said.

The CJP leader alleged that vehicles without number plates were following him, and Intelligence Bureau personnel took updates from the watchman outside his house.

"Delhi Police can detain me tonight or tomorrow morning, but I want to tell Narendra Modi that we are not going to be scared by this," he said.

"We are just saying remove Gyanesh Kumar and appoint someone else. We are not saying we want to change the regime," he said.

"We are just saying that remove Gyanesh Kumar, who is not even listening to his ECs, and appoint a new election commissioner in an independent, unbiased manner. Is this a crime?" Dipke said.

"This is an emergency. Narendra Modi is not declaring because he is afraid that his image will be ruined by declaring an emergency," he added. PTI AO VN

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(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)