BJP's decisive victory in Nagaon bypoll due to development work under PM's leadership: Himanta

Guwahati, Oct 9 (PTI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the BJP secured a decisive victory in the bypoll to the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, due to the development work undertaken in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sarma, in a social media post, said that BJP candidate Devasish Sharma emerged victorious in a seat not traditionally considered the party's stronghold, and the Congress has been pushed to the third place.

The BJP wrested the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat from the Congress on Friday, with Sharma defeating his nearest rival AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal by 1,42,224 votes in the bypoll, the Election Commission said.

Sharma, a former IAS officer, polled 7,14,349 votes, while Ajmal, the Binnakandi legislator, bagged 5,72,125 votes. Former Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora finished a distant third with 1,29,492 votes, according to data available on the EC website.

''Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, @BJP4India has secured a decisive victory in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, a seat previously held by the Congress,'' the CM said.

This result reflects the PM's popularity across communities and the continued trust the people of Assam place in his vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, Sarma said.

"I thank the people of Nagaon for this resounding mandate and promise to carry our Vikas journey forward with greater vigour. My heartfelt gratitude to our karyakartas, who ran a spirited campaign under the guidance of our Adarniya Adhyaksh Shri @NitinNabin ji,'' he said.

Modi also congratulated the victorious BJP candidates in Assam and West Bengal.

“The election results from Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency and West Bengal's Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies have once again proven that there is a deep connection between the people and the BJP-NDA's good governance agenda.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to the victorious BJP candidates and also commend the tireless hard work of our party's dedicated workers,” the PM said on X.

Replying to Modi’s post, Sarma thanked the prime minister for his continued guidance and stellar leadership.

''Gratitude to Adarniya @narendramodi ji for his continued guidance and stellar leadership, which has helped us achieve such a stupendous result in a seat which traditionally has been a Congress bastion," he said.

"The result reaffirms what we have been saying all along: Nation is with NaMo!" Sarma asserted.

Sarma, several of his cabinet colleagues, state BJP president Dilip Saikia and party workers celebrated the win by bursting firecrackers.

''After the results of the Nagaon bye-election, we have started preparing for Diwali. In the seat where more than 50 per cent of the voters are from the minority community, BJP is the Number 1 party and Congress is at Number 3,'' the CM said in another post.

Later, Sarma told reporters at the party headquarters here that the victory is sweet for the BJP as “we have retained our traditional vote share and also succeeded in getting the support of the religious minority community”.

The constituency was won by the Congress in 2024 by over 2.12 lakh votes, but in just two years, “we managed to win it back and the Congress suffered a stunning defeat”, Sarma said.

“This crushing electoral defeat is a message to Rahul Gandhi - do not side with anarchist forces, you will lose even the seats you once held,” he said. PTI DG RBT

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)