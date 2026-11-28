Mathura (UP), Nov 27 (PTI): Anant M Ambani, the Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, on Friday offered prayers at the Giriraj Ji Mukharvind temple at Jatipura in the Govardhan area of Mathura.

Anant Ambani worshipped Girraj ji at the temple, where he was presented with a traditional scarf, Sahdev Krishna Chaturvedi, the principal of Dwarkesh Sanskrit Vidyalaya in Mathura, said.

“I am very happy to be here. This is the birthplace of Lord Shrinathji. Ever since childhood, I have cherished a desire to complete a full 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the Giriraj and perform a 'dandavat parikrama' (circumambulation by prostrating) at the feet of the Lord. My heartfelt thanks to the people of Braj,” Anant told reporters.

Asked about similar visits made by his grandparents Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani, Anant said, “Whatever we are, it is because of my grandparents. It is their blessings, affection, and guidance... She (Kokilaben) was very pleased when I told her that I was coming here to perform full 'parikrama'. I also offered prayers on her behalf.”

“I cannot express in words what I have felt here. There is a unique atmosphere of devotion and spirituality. It felt as if Shri Nath-Ji himself was standing right here,” he added.

Anant will perform a ‘Mahaabhishek’ of Giriraj Ji on Saturday morning, a temple priest said. PTI COR NAV ARI

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