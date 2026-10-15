Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India deeply concerned by alleged plot targeting Illinois Hindu temple.

Plot's anti-Hindu, racist nature particularly disturbing, India urged action.

US authorities arrested a 19-year-old suspect, Alexandros Paporakis.

Attack averted due to rifle malfunction; colleague alerted police.

India has expressed concern over an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, with the Ministry of External Affairs calling for a thorough investigation and decisive action against those responsible. In response to media queries on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, was particularly disturbing.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois. The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing,” Jaiswal said.

India Seeks Action

The MEA spokesperson said India had taken note of the action by US law enforcement agencies, including the arrest and detention of the suspect and the charges brought against him.

“This incident adds to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community,” he said.

India also called on US authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly, bring those responsible to justice and take all necessary steps to prevent similar incidents.

“We expect US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice, and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents,” Jaiswal added.

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Suspect Arrested

A 19-year-old American man, identified as Alexandros Paporakis, has been arrested over the alleged plot to target Indians at a Hindu temple in Aurora, according to NBC News.

Investigators allege that Paporakis, who lives in Palatine and works as a cashier at a Taco Bell restaurant, travelled to the temple last Sunday with the intention of carrying out a mass shooting.

The attack was reportedly averted after his rifle malfunctioned, while a colleague alerted the police after learning about his alleged plans.