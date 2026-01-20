Rajasthan Youth and Sports Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday spoke about his transition from Union Minister to a state cabinet, stressing that what matters the most are challenged and execution.

Speaking at ABP Network's India@2047 Youth Conclave in New Delhi, the former Indian Army Colonel and Olympic medalist, highlighted that no work is big or small and that he views the shift as just a way of completing his education in the political field.

During the session, ABP’s Megha Prasad asked Rathore how he viewed what was being described as a “demotion” from the Centre to the Rajasthan Cabinet. While lauding him for taking the transition in a sporting spirit, she also asked how he dealt, on a personal level, with opposition leaders mocking the move.

Replying to this, Rathore said, "Its a big thing to sit at the Centre, but those who sit there have a pen in their hand. The Bhairav battalion has a Kalashnikov in their hands. What else do you want more? Just enjoy what you like. I am the type of person that if someone gives me a Kalashnikov today, I would go to Kashmir and work there till the end. I am the sort of person who wants challenges. The day you think a job is big or small, your journey ends there. What matters is challenge and execution."

Reflecting on his political journey, he added, "I came into politics in 2014 and was straightaway assigned a position in the Union cabinet. But what was my political education? If I would have stayed there, my qualification in the field of politics would have become limited. I would not have gotten a chance to understand what happens at the grassroot level, which one can learn by working at a state level."

Rathore further said that the sees it as a means for completion of education. "Times keep changing and you sould be ready to take any responsibility and challenge that is thrown your way," he said.