'Global Chaos Group': BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Using Protests To Spread Anarchy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP's Gaurav Bhatia attacked Rahul Gandhi over foreign links.

Bhatia cited 'Indian Alliance', 'Progressive International' supporting Gandhi.

BJP alleged organizations aim for global government changes.

Bhatia claimed Gandhi is in Vietnam discussing regime change.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition parties over their protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). Bhatia accused Gandhi of being “irresponsible, immature, and a traitor”, adding that it was India's misfortune to have such a Leader of the Opposition.

At a press conference, Bhatia alleged that the Opposition's protests were aimed at creating anarchy rather than addressing concerns over the electoral process. He also claimed that Gandhi's politics had links to foreign organisations and alleged that groups operating across countries were involved in efforts to change governments.

Bhatia Alleges Rahul Gandhi's Links With 'Indian Alliance In Paris'

Bhatia alleged that an organisation called the 'Indian Alliance in Paris' was involved in activities against India and had supported Gandhi during the protests.

“The protest was just an excuse, the opposition's aim was to spread anarchy. 'Indian Alliance in Paris', which is counted among the organizations spreading anarchy, when Rahul Gandhi was spreading anarchy, on October 6, Rahul Gandhi's right hand 'Indian Alliance in Paris' was formed. This organization was the first to tweet for Rahul Gandhi. This organization does anti-India work. It interferes in India's internal affairs. This organization makes baseless criticism of India's democracy. And this organization is associated with the Progressive International,” Bhatia said.

He further alleged that the Progressive International had links to the Congress leadership, referring to a meeting at 10 Janpath.

“The Progressive International's link is to 10 Janpath, where its representatives meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on April 28, 2025. Rahul ji and the Congress have posted this,” he said.

BJP Spokesperson Links Global Political Developments To Progressive International

Bhatia claimed that political developments in several countries, including France, Spain, India and Albania, were linked to the Progressive International. He alleged that the organisation's objective was to bring about changes in governments around the world.

“What is happening in France, Spain, India and Albania is linked to the Progressive International. Their job is to change power around the world. Does Rahul Gandhi have no strength left in him that he is joining this organization? This organization is a global chaos group,” Bhatia said.

He also referred to media reports alleging that events in France and changes in power were connected to 101 organisations spread across nine countries, as well as India.

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Bhatia Targets Sanjay Raut Over Albania Post

The BJP spokesperson also criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, referring to an X post featuring a photograph of Albania's Supreme Court building on fire.

“ S anjay Raut also posts photos of Albania, in which the Supreme Court of Albania is on fire. With this photo, he is insinuating to spread anarchy in India. He has links with George Soros. India's respect lies in the Indian Parliament and the Supreme Court. Rahul Gandhi is spreading anarchy in the Supreme Court premises,” Bhatia said.

He further invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on Dussehra, claiming that the Prime Minister had described the Opposition as anarchists.

“On one hand, the PM is strengthening the institution of the Constitution, while on the other hand, some people are trying to destroy it,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi In Vietnam, Alleges Bhatia

Bhatia also alleged that Gandhi was in Vietnam and claimed that the Congress leader was consulting George Soros and others over what he described as efforts at regime change.

“Rahul Gandhi is currently in Vietnam. He is asking George Soros and others what to do. They are talking about regime change, but the people of India will remove them,” Bhatia said.

He also referred to Gandhi's alleged meetings with British politician Jeremy Corbyn, whom Bhatia accused of not considering Kashmir part of India. The BJP spokesperson additionally mentioned Gandhi's meetings with US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Mushfiqul Fazal, whom he identified as being associated with Jamaat-e-Islami.

Bhatia's remarks came amid the political confrontation between the BJP and the Opposition over the SIR exercise and allegations concerning electoral rolls. The claims about Gandhi's foreign links and the organisations cited by Bhatia were allegations made by the BJP spokesperson at the press conference.

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