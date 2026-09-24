‘Action Against Tormentors’: IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Parents Begin Hunger Strike

The parents of deceased IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode have begun a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, seeking action against those they have described as his “tormentors”.

The parents have launched the protest demanding action in connection with their son’s death.

Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan

Sahil Wakode’s parents began the hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, seeking action against the people they have alleged were responsible for tormenting their son.

The protest comes as the family seeks action from the authorities over the circumstances surrounding Sahil Wakode’s death.

Parents Seek Action Against ‘Tormentors’

The family has demanded action against Sahil Wakode’s alleged “tormentors”. The hunger strike is aimed at pressing the authorities to act on their demand.