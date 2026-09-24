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English NewsNews‘Action Against Tormentors’: IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Parents Begin Hunger Strike

‘Action Against Tormentors’: IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode’s Parents Begin Hunger Strike

Sahil Wakode’s parents began the hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, seeking action against the people they have alleged were responsible for tormenting their son.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 07:35 PM (IST)

The parents of deceased IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode have begun a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, seeking action against those they have described as his “tormentors”.

The parents have launched the protest demanding action in connection with their son’s death.

Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan

Sahil Wakode’s parents began the hunger strike at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, seeking action against the people they have alleged were responsible for tormenting their son.

The protest comes as the family seeks action from the authorities over the circumstances surrounding Sahil Wakode’s death.

Parents Seek Action Against ‘Tormentors’

The family has demanded action against Sahil Wakode’s alleged “tormentors”. The hunger strike is aimed at pressing the authorities to act on their demand.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Sep 2026 07:35 PM (IST)
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IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode Action Against Tormentors Parents Begin Hunger Strike
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