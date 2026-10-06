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English NewsLifestyleStop Storing Bananas With Other Fruits, Know The Scientific Reason Behind This

Stop Storing Bananas With Other Fruits, Know The Scientific Reason Behind This

Bananas release ethylene gas that can speed up the ripening of nearby fruits. Know which fruits to keep away from bananas and how to store them properly.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bananas release ethylene gas, accelerating other fruits' ripening.
  • Keep bananas separate from sensitive fruits, extending their longevity.
  • Wrapping banana stems limits gas release, significantly extending freshness.

Fruits are an important part of our daily diet, but storing them properly is equally important. Incorrect storage can make fruits ripen faster and spoil sooner. Bananas, in particular, need extra care because they tend to ripen quickly. You may have noticed that when bananas are kept in the same basket with other fruits, the fruits around them also start ripening or spoiling faster. One of the main reasons behind this is the ethylene gas released by bananas.

Bananas Release Ethylene Gas

Bananas naturally release ethylene gas as they ripen. Ethylene is a plant hormone that helps regulate the ripening process of fruits.When bananas are kept close to fruits that are sensitive to ethylene, those fruits can start ripening faster. This does not mean that keeping bananas with other fruits is dangerous. However, if you want to store fruits for a longer period, it is better to keep bananas separately.

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Which Fruits Can Be Affected By Bananas?

Apples, pears, avocados, kiwis, mangoes and some other fruits can be sensitive to ethylene. When these fruits are kept very close to bananas, their ripening process may speed up. Therefore, if you want these fruits to last longer, it is better to keep them away from bananas. Bananas should also be stored away from direct sunlight and heat, preferably in a cool and well-ventilated place.

Should You Store Bananas In The Refrigerator?

Fully ripe bananas can be stored in the refrigerator for a short period. The cold temperature can cause the banana peel to darken or turn black faster. However, the fruit inside may remain fine for  some time. If the bananas are still unripe, it is better to keep them at room temperature.

READ MORE | Why Your Apple Slices Change Colour and How to Keep Them Fresh for Hours

How To Keep Bananas Fresh For Longer

The stem of a banana releases ethylene gas, which can speed up the ripening process. Wrapping the banana stems properly with aluminium foil or newspaper can help limit air exposure. This can help keep bananas fresh for a few extra days. It is also advisable to keep them away from direct sunlight and excessive heat.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do bananas cause other fruits to ripen or spoil faster?

Bananas naturally release ethylene gas, a plant hormone that regulates fruit ripening. When stored near other fruits, this gas can accelerate their ripening process.

Which fruits are affected by being stored near bananas?

Apples, pears, avocados, kiwis, and mangoes are among the fruits sensitive to ethylene. Keeping them close to bananas can speed up their ripening.

Can I store bananas in the refrigerator?

Fully ripe bananas can be stored in the refrigerator for a short period, although their peel may darken. Unripe bananas are best kept at room temperature.

How can I keep bananas fresh for longer?

Wrapping the banana stems with aluminum foil or newspaper can limit ethylene gas release and air exposure, extending their freshness. Also, keep them away from direct sunlight and heat.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Banana Kitchen Tips Food Tips Banana Storage
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