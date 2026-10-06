Stop Storing Bananas With Other Fruits, Know The Scientific Reason Behind This

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bananas release ethylene gas, accelerating other fruits' ripening.

Keep bananas separate from sensitive fruits, extending their longevity.

Wrapping banana stems limits gas release, significantly extending freshness.

Fruits are an important part of our daily diet, but storing them properly is equally important. Incorrect storage can make fruits ripen faster and spoil sooner. Bananas, in particular, need extra care because they tend to ripen quickly. You may have noticed that when bananas are kept in the same basket with other fruits, the fruits around them also start ripening or spoiling faster. One of the main reasons behind this is the ethylene gas released by bananas.

Bananas Release Ethylene Gas

Bananas naturally release ethylene gas as they ripen. Ethylene is a plant hormone that helps regulate the ripening process of fruits.When bananas are kept close to fruits that are sensitive to ethylene, those fruits can start ripening faster. This does not mean that keeping bananas with other fruits is dangerous. However, if you want to store fruits for a longer period, it is better to keep bananas separately.

READ MORE | How Much Protein Does Your Body Need Every Day? Know The Right Intake Based On Your Age

Which Fruits Can Be Affected By Bananas?

Apples, pears, avocados, kiwis, mangoes and some other fruits can be sensitive to ethylene. When these fruits are kept very close to bananas, their ripening process may speed up. Therefore, if you want these fruits to last longer, it is better to keep them away from bananas. Bananas should also be stored away from direct sunlight and heat, preferably in a cool and well-ventilated place.

Should You Store Bananas In The Refrigerator?

Fully ripe bananas can be stored in the refrigerator for a short period. The cold temperature can cause the banana peel to darken or turn black faster. However, the fruit inside may remain fine for some time. If the bananas are still unripe, it is better to keep them at room temperature.

READ MORE | Why Your Apple Slices Change Colour and How to Keep Them Fresh for Hours

How To Keep Bananas Fresh For Longer

The stem of a banana releases ethylene gas, which can speed up the ripening process. Wrapping the banana stems properly with aluminium foil or newspaper can help limit air exposure. This can help keep bananas fresh for a few extra days. It is also advisable to keep them away from direct sunlight and excessive heat.