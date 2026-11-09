Frontier Raas Opens Ahmedabad Store; Kangana Ranaut Attends Inauguration

Indian ethnicwear brand Frontier Raas has expanded its retail presence with the opening of a new store in Ahmedabad. Actor Kangana Ranaut attended the inauguration as the chief guest on November 1, 2026, alongside business leaders and members of the city's fashion and cultural communities.

Established in 1954, Frontier Raas specialises in handloom saris, bridal couture, traditional occasionwear and menswear. The new outlet brings the brand's collections to Ahmedabad, a city known for its textile heritage and traditional craftsmanship.

Kangana Ranaut's Ensemble Reflects Indian Textile Heritage

The inauguration highlighted traditional Indian craftsmanship through an ensemble inspired by Maharani Jamnabai Gaekwad, the Maharani of Baroda. The design also drew inspiration from the traditional bajuband, an ornamental armlet associated with royal Indian jewellery.

Bandhani formed the foundation of the ensemble, complemented by a Paithani-inspired woven border. Gujarati embroidery techniques, including mirror work, gota detailing, multicoloured resham threads and bead embellishments, added to the design.

The saree's pallu featured motifs of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, birds, peacocks and lotuses. Its tassels were inspired by Gujarati tribal craftsmanship, with small Bandhani fabric balls decorated with beads and individually attached by hand.

Brand Focuses on Expanding in Gujarat

Ahmedabad's association with textiles and traditional weaving made it an important market for the brand. Gujarat is known for its Patola and Bandhani traditions, which continue to influence Indian fashion and craftsmanship.

Frontier Raas aims to establish the new outlet as a destination for bridal and occasionwear shopping while building relationships with customers across Gujarat.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Batra, Chairman, Frontier Raas, said, "Handloom saris have always been very close to my heart. I have immense admiration for the skill, patience and dedication of our weavers, who carry forward traditions that have been passed down through generations. I have always felt that it is important to value the people behind these textiles and ensure that their work receives the appreciation it deserves."

Store Features Bridalwear and Handloom Collections

The Ahmedabad outlet offers bridalwear, festive clothing, handloom saris, occasionwear and menswear. Its collections include Banarasi Kadhwa, Jamdani, Kanjivaram, Patan Patola, Ikat, Sambalpuri Ikat from Odisha and Bandhani.

The store also features embroidery and hand embellishments across traditional and contemporary silhouettes. Its interiors incorporate materials, textures and lighting inspired by Indian design, with a layout intended to offer customers a personalised shopping experience.

The Ahmedabad opening adds to Frontier Raas's retail network in India and international markets, including the UK, UAE and US.

About Frontier Raas

Established in 1954, Frontier Raas is an Indian fashion house specialising in handloom saris, bridal couture, occasionwear and menswear. Its collections draw inspiration from traditional Indian weaving techniques, regional textiles and artisanal craftsmanship.