Diwali Cleaning Tips: 5 Easy Ways To Clean Ceiling Fans Without Spreading Dust

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Use a pillowcase to clean fan blades without mess.

For stubborn dirt, use damp cloth; avoid spraying directly.

Always turn off fan; avoid excessive water or pressure.

Clean monthly; seek expert help for persistent fan issues.

Cleaning ceiling fans can seem like a difficult task, as many people assume that the blades need to be removed and dust will spread throughout the house. However, there is no need to do that. With a simple trick, you can clean your ceiling fan without creating a mess.

As Diwali cleaning begins, people usually focus on cleaning floors, windows, curtains and furniture. However, ceiling fans are often overlooked. Since they are installed overhead, the dust accumulated on their blades may not be easily visible. But when the fan is switched on, the dust can spread back into the room. Therefore, cleaning ceiling fans before Diwali is equally important.

The thought of cleaning fans often makes people worry about removing the blades and spreading dust across the house. However, an old pillowcase can make the task much easier. It helps remove dust from the fan blades without allowing it to fall onto the floor.

Once all the blades have been cleaned, take the pillowcase outside, turn it inside out and empty the collected dust into a dustbin. This simple method can significantly reduce the amount of dust settling on furniture and floors.

How To Clean Stubborn Dirt From Ceiling Fans

Sometimes, ceiling fan blades have more than just dust. Fans installed near kitchens, in particular, may develop a layer of grease along with dust. In such cases, cleaning with only a dry cloth or pillowcase may not be enough.

First, remove the loose dust from the blades. Then, apply a regular household cleaner to a slightly damp cloth and gently wipe the blades.

However, avoid spraying the cleaning solution directly onto the fan. Any liquid entering the electrical components of the fan could cause problems.

After cleaning, allow the fan blades to dry completely. Dust can stick more easily to wet surfaces, so avoid switching on the fan immediately after cleaning.

If the blades have accumulated excessive grease, you can also slightly dampen the inside of the pillowcase and use it to clean them.

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Mistakes To Avoid While Cleaning Ceiling Fans

Cleaning a ceiling fan is relatively simple, but a few mistakes made in a hurry can damage it.

First, always switch off the fan and wait until the blades have come to a complete stop before starting the cleaning process.

Avoid using excessive water while cleaning. You should also avoid applying too much pressure while wiping the blades. Applying excessive force can bend the blades and disturb their balance.

Therefore, always clean the fan gently and carefully.

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How Often Should You Clean Ceiling Fans Before Diwali?

There is no fixed rule regarding how frequently ceiling fans should be cleaned. However, whenever you notice dust accumulating on the blades, it is time to clean them.

Generally, cleaning ceiling fans once a month can prevent excessive dust accumulation and make the cleaning process easier.

Homes with pets, frequently open windows or nearby construction work may experience faster dust accumulation on ceiling fans. In such cases, fans may need to be cleaned more frequently, depending on the amount of dust.

What To Do If The Fan Wobbles Even After Cleaning?

If your ceiling fan continues to wobble, makes unusual noises or provides less air than before even after cleaning, the problem may not be limited to dust.

Loose blades, damaged bearings or motor-related issues could also be responsible.

In such situations, get the fan's fitting and other components checked. If there is a mechanical problem, it is best to seek help from an expert rather than attempting repairs yourself.