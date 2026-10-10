Applying for a personal loan online involves several checks, from confirming your identity and income to setting up repayment. The application itself may take only a few minutes, but the overall process depends on how quickly those checks can be completed.

Knowing what information you need, preparing the right documents and deciding your loan amount and tenure beforehand can make the process more straightforward. It also helps you avoid common issues such as mismatched personal details, unusable bank statements or an inactive repayment method.

Why do online loan applications get stuck

Online loan applications can slow down during document verification. The lender checks details across your PAN, Aadhaar and bank records, and a mismatch may require additional verification.

Stage Common hold-up Fix before you apply Identity check Name or date of birth differs between PAN and Aadhaar Correct the record or enter your name exactly as shown on PAN e-KYC Aadhaar is not linked to your current mobile number Update the linked number before applying Income check Statement is password-protected or a scanned image Download an unlocked PDF from net banking Income check The selected account does not receive your salary Enter the account where your salary is credited e-mandate Net banking or debit card is inactive Activate the repayment method before applying

What are the steps to apply for a personal loan online

A personal loans online application usually follows six steps, from checking eligibility to signing the agreement. The lender verifies your information before making a decision, so having the required details and documents ready can help you move through each stage.

Check your eligibility: Enter your monthly take-home pay and existing EMIs. Enter your details: Use your name and date of birth exactly as shown on your PAN. Complete e-KYC: Verify your Aadhaar using the one-time password sent to your linked mobile number, or complete video KYC if required. Submit income documents: Upload salary slips and bank statements as unlocked PDFs, or consent to statement retrieval where available. Set up repayment: Accept the offer and create the e-mandate for EMI payments. Review before signing: Read the Key Facts Statement for the annual percentage rate (APR), charges and repayment schedule before e-signing.

What should you decide before you reach the offer screen

Knowing the amount you need and the tenure you can manage helps you assess the offer when it appears. Consider your existing EMIs, rent and regular expenses before choosing another monthly commitment. Many lenders use a total EMI limit of around 40% to 60% of take-home pay, although each lender sets its own criteria.

Meenal, 27, a pharmacist in Indore, wants to borrow Rs. 1,50,000. She compares two tenures at an illustrative 15% annual interest rate.

Worked example 24 months 30 months CIBIL score 741 741 Net monthly income (Rs.) 48,000 48,000 Loan amount (Rs.) 1,50,000 1,50,000 Interest rate (illustrative, % a year) 15 15 Monthly EMI (Rs.) 7,273 6,027 Total repaid (Rs.) 1,74,552 1,80,810 Total interest (Rs.) 24,552 30,810 EMI as a share of income 15% 13%

The 30-month option lowers the EMI by Rs. 1,246 a month but adds Rs. 6,258 to the total interest. Meenal chooses 24 months because the higher EMI fits her budget.

Her CIBIL score of 741 supports the application, but the actual interest rate and approved amount depend on the lender's assessment.

Is an instant personal loan in Delhi processed differently

An instant personal loan in Delhi follows the same digital application process. Address verification may require additional documentation when your current residence differs from the address on your identity documents.

Before applying, check:

Aadhaar address: Keep separate address proof if your Aadhaar has an older address.

Keep separate address proof if your Aadhaar has an older address. Rental accommodation: Keep a signed rent agreement if you rent your home.

Keep a signed rent agreement if you rent your home. Utility bill: Keep a recent bill if accepted as address proof by the lender.

Keep a recent bill if accepted as address proof by the lender. Serviceability: Check whether your PIN code falls within the lender's service area.

What should you check before starting an online loan application

Before starting, keep your identity, income and banking information ready and check that the details are consistent across your documents. Also download an unlocked salary account statement and confirm that the name matches your PAN. Keep your Aadhaar-linked mobile number active and make sure the bank account you provide can support the e-mandate.

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