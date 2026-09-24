Soundbars Across Budgets: Six Boat Aavante Bar Options For Different Home Audio Needs

Choosing a soundbar today is not only about getting louder audio from a television. Buyers also have to consider channel configuration, connectivity, bass response, surround sound support and whether the setup fits their room. The price range can also vary considerably depending on the features offered.

The boAt Aavante lineup includes options across different price points, from entry-level models designed for everyday TV viewing to higher-priced systems with Dolby Atmos, wireless components and more advanced channel configurations. Here is a look at six models and what each one offers.

boAt Aavante Bar Prime B500: A 5.1-channel option around ₹10,000

The Aavante Bar Prime B500 is priced at ₹10,999 and is available through Amazon. It delivers 500W of boAt Signature Sound and uses a 5.1-channel configuration with a wired subwoofer and two wired rear satellites.

The soundbar supports Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI ARC, USB, AUX and optical connectivity, giving users several ways to connect their televisions and other devices. It also comes with Movie, News and Music EQ modes, allowing the sound profile to be adjusted according to the type of content being played.

A full-function master remote is included, while the soundbar's design is intended to fit into a contemporary home entertainment setup.

boAt Aavante Prime 5000D: 500W audio with Dolby Audio

Priced at ₹11,999, the Aavante Prime 5000D is available through the boAt website, Flipkart and Amazon.

The system offers 500W RMS output and Dolby Audio, along with a 5.1-channel configuration. It combines a wired subwoofer with two wired rear speakers to create a more surround-oriented setup for movies, television and gaming.

Connectivity includes AUX, USB, optical and HDMI eARC, alongside Bluetooth 5.3. The system also has Music, Movie and News EQ modes. A master remote allows users to control volume, playback and sound settings without having to get up.

The soundbar can either be placed on a TV cabinet or mounted on a wall, offering flexibility for different room layouts.

boAt Aavante Bar Prime B450: 450W sound with dual subwoofers

The Aavante Bar Prime B450 is priced at ₹11,999 and is available on Amazon and the boAt website.

It has a 450W RMS output and a 5.2-channel configuration. The setup includes dual subwoofers and two rear satellite speakers, with the latter designed to add surround sound to the listening environment.

For connectivity, the model supports Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI ARC, optical, AUX and USB. This allows users to connect a range of devices, including televisions, laptops and gaming systems.

The combination of dual subwoofers and rear speakers makes the B450 a more elaborate setup than basic soundbars that rely only on the main bar and a single bass unit.

boAt Aavante Bar Prime DA600: Dolby Atmos and dual subwoofers

The Aavante Bar Prime DA600 priced at ₹16,999 and is available through the boAt website and Flipkart.

It features 600W output, Dolby Atmos and a 5.2-channel arrangement. The system includes dual subwoofers and two wired rear satellite speakers. According to the specifications, the subwoofer setup uses two 5.25-inch drivers, while the bar has four 2-inch drivers divided between front-facing and centre channels.

The rear satellites use two 2-inch drivers. The system also includes DSP and offers Movie, News and Music EQ modes.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, USB, AUX and optical. The soundbar and subwoofer are connected through a wired connection, while the rear satellites are wired to the soundbar.

boAt Aavante Bar Prime X: A higher-end setup with wireless satellites

At ₹39,999, the Aavante Prime X is the highest-priced model among the six listed here. It is available through the boAt website, Flipkart and Amazon.

The system supports Dolby Atmos and has a 700W output with a 7.1.4-channel configuration. It also includes a wireless subwoofer for bass reproduction.

One of the key differences is its detachable satellites, which are described as truly wireless. The supplied specifications state battery life of up to 12 hours at 60% volume with Dolby Atmos content and up to seven hours at 60% volume with non-Dolby Atmos content, when connected using an HDMI cable.

The combination of Dolby Atmos, a higher channel configuration and wireless satellite speakers places the Prime X in a different segment from the more conventional wired systems in the lineup.

boAt Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D: 600W sound with a 5.2-channel setup

The Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D is an offline-only product. It features 600W of output, Dolby Audio and a 5.2-channel configuration with wired subwoofers and two wired rear satellites. It also features Equicore technology, which is engineered to deliver balanced clarity across highs, mids and lows, helping preserve fine audio details while delivering deep, controlled bass. Built with Equicore Ferrite, the drivers are designed for durability and consistent sound performance over extended use. The technology is also tuned to work with the right amplification to create a fuller and more balanced soundstage.

The system includes two 5.25-inch subwoofer drivers, four 2-inch bar drivers and 1.5-inch rear satellite drivers. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, USB, AUX and optical.

Users can choose between Movie, News and Music EQ modes, while a full-function master remote provides control over the system. The soundbar also has a sleek design and premium finish aimed at fitting into modern home setups.

Comparing the six Aavante soundbars

Model Price Key audio features Availability Aavante Bar Prime B500 ₹10,999 500W, 5.1-channel, wired subwoofer, rear satellites Amazon Aavante Prime 5000D ₹11,999 500W, Dolby Audio, 5.1-channel, wired subwoofer, rear speakers boAt Website, Flipkart, Amazon Aavante Bar Prime B450 ₹11,999 450W, 5.2-channel, dual subwoofers, rear satellites Amazon, boAt Website Aavante Bar Prime DA600 ₹16,999 600W, Dolby Atmos, 5.2-channel, dual subwoofers boAt Website, Flipkart Aavante Prime X ₹39,999 700W, Dolby Atmos, 7.1.4-channel, wireless subwoofer and detachable satellites boAt Website, Flipkart, Amazon Aavante Bar Prime Thunder-D ₹10,999-₹11,999 600W, Dolby Audio, 5.2-channel, wired subwoofers and rear satellites Offline

The lineup covers several configurations, from the 500W boAt Aavante Bar Prime B500 to the 700W boAt Aavante Bar Prime X. While the lower-priced models focus on multi-channel audio and wired components, the higher-priced options add features such as Dolby Atmos, dual subwoofers and wireless or detachable speakers.

For buyers comparing these models, the choice will largely depend on budget, room setup, connectivity requirements and whether features such as Dolby Atmos or wireless satellite speakers are important for their home entertainment system.

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